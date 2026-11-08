Caleb Haraguchi-Combs Earns $192K For AI School That Never Opened Amid DOE Backlash

Caleb Haraguchi-Combs received over $192,000 salary for leading a school project that was cancelled by Chancellor Kamar Samuels in April due to political controversy.

Caleb Haraguchi-Combs, a 33-year-old educator and rapper from New York City, reportedly earned a salary exceeding $192,000 for leading a school project that never opened its doors to students. According to a report from the New York Post published on Sunday, Haraguchi-Combs held a principal-level role for a campus that was ultimately cancelled before any classes began or any student body was enrolled.

The decision by New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels in April to terminate the proposal effectively ended the educational mission before it could start, leaving the infrastructure and enrollment plans in a state of limbo. The proposed institution was originally designed to focus student learning on artificial intelligence and computer technology, but the political landscape shifted rapidly against such initiatives. The cancellation was attributed to a backlash over the school's merit-based admissions model and a general fear of AI in schools. This political climate aligns with broader educational shifts in the district, including a new policy announced in September that bans generative AI tools for students from early childhood through eighth grade. Haraguchi-Combs no longer works as the assistant principal for the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics, where his pay was previously over $140,000 a year. His transition to a project director position for a non-existent school resulted in a substantial increase in his reported compensation despite the lack of operational duties associated with traditional school leadership. The Department of Education stated that Haraguchi-Combs is currently developing new proposals and supporting in-progress proposals, describing this as a typical role for project directors whose schools do not exist. However, a Department of Education source strongly refuted this justification, noting that officials never should have named a principal before the school was approved. The source explained that unless a principal has tenure, they typically get bumped back to assistant principal if their schools do not open, highlighting a significant procedural oversight in the hiring process. Haraguchi-Combs maintains a separate career as a musician, with a track on Apple Music titled War Propaganda that addresses political discontent. The lyrics state that every politician out there is losing it and question why revolution is always met with so much callousness. He further noted that there is a war going on outside and no one is safe from the surrounding chaos, reflecting the turbulent political environment that influenced the school cancellation. Critics argue that this situation exemplifies the inefficiencies within the public school system, especially given that many other schools are passing nearly 100 percent of their students even when those students struggle to learn math and reading. The incident has sparked renewed debate about accountability in educational hiring practices and the allocation of public funds for unopened institutions. The Department of Education has not released further details regarding Haraguchi-Combs' current status or any potential disciplinary actions following the controversy. Meanwhile, the broader implications for AI-focused educational initiatives in New York City remain uncertain as administrators navigate the new regulatory restrictions. The case serves as a stark example of how political pressures and procedural errors can intersect to create unusual employment situations for public sector workers.