NYC's Democratic Socialists of America voted to urge AOC to run for president in 2028, but some resolutions sparked an AI-generated controversy.

NYC DSA urges AOC to run for president while planning to take over City Council Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on the New York City Democratic Socialists of America's plans to gain control of the City Council, its efforts to expand its political influence across the city and its push for Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028 on 'Varney & Co.'chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America overwhelmingly voted to urge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , to run for president in 2028 on Saturday. NYC-DSA approved a resolution making the call in a 291 to 123 vote at the chapter's annual convention.

Also read The DSA is giddy over their wins — but they still face big challenges

Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the local DSA chapter, said the vote was not a formal endorsement, but is instead a"a commitment to encouraging and building the foundation for a presidential campaign.

" "AOC and New York City DSA are committed to building a stronger democratic socialist movement and DSA will create the conditions for a presidential campaign capable of advancing a working-class political agenda," Gordillo said at a press conference on Saturday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , speaks on stage during a campaign rally for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City on Oct. 26, 2025.

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City Council, among other resolutions. Several of the party's resolutions ran into controversy for appearing to be AI-generated, according to a report from Politico. When run through the AI detection tool Pangram, the 2029 City Council election resolution was rated 100% AI-generated, the outlet reported. Two other DSA resolutions were reportedly flagged as AI-generated as well, related to expanding DSA membership in community boards and interaction with South Asian communities.

NYC-DSA co-chair Grace Mausser pushed back on the accuracy of the Pangram results in a statement to Politico. New York City Democratic Socialists hold a rally in Union Square on Nov. 16, 2025, to mark the start of a campaign to tax the rich and win universal childcare.

"We are highly skeptical of the results coming out of Pangram as resolutions are often authored and edited in consensus by multiple members," she said, adding that Pangram’s tools"are made by the same industry that’s scraped writers’ work without permission and now sells software to accuse people of not writing their own words," Mausser said. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America gather outside of a Trump owned building during a May Day rally in New York City in 2019.

Pangram claims that its service can correctly identify AI-generated text 9,999 out of 10,000 times. A University of Chicago study also found that Pangram has a near-zero error rate.