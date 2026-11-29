“People literally will tell me night after night after night, ‘This is an amazing experience because I don’t need to go to the city. I’m OK spending the $1,000.’ “

to the Big Apple for it — so New York City’s culinary icons are gladly making a beeline for the Gold Coast to cater to them.

“I sell more caviar now than I’ve ever sold in the city,” said Le Bernadin-trained chef Jesse Schenker, who now has nine Long Island hotspots. Iconic chef Jesse Schenker — whose dish above is sold at his restaurant FOUR — said he’s peddling more caviar on Long Island than he was in New York City. Schenker has brought high-end concepts to Long Island — and customers are willing to pay a pretty penny for them.

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The twice James Beard-nominated culinary artist told The Post that he tested the waters on the affluent North Shore in 2018 by opening his modern American 2Spring eatery in Oyster Bay — and quickly knew the tide was turning toward a restaurant renaissance in the area. He has since branched out to eight more spots — seven within the wealthy enclave, including last year’s opening of Provisions Market, where guests can book $1,000 locally sourced tastings for up to 10 people.