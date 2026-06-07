NYC Councilwoman and congressional candidate Julie Won ‘squatted’ in luxury Queens condo: landlord

An NYC councilwoman running for Congress owes $25,000 in back rent after squatting five months in a luxury high-rise, her ex-landlord claims.

and her family vacated a one-bedroom condo at swanky Skyline Towers on Long Island City ’s waterfront on Monday — three days after being slapped with eviction papers by the condo’s owner, Justin Chae, a top NYC political consultant and former family friend.

The gleaming-glass, 67-story skyscraper includes a fitness center with a swimming pool, a sauna and spa, a yoga room, and other A-list amenities. However, Won insisted to The Post that she and her political strategist husband Eugene Noh never signed any lease on the luxury pad, claiming Chae forged her name onto a bogus lease agreement.

NYC Councilwoman Julie Won and her political-strategist husband Eugene Noh were slapped with legal papers on May 29, beginning eviction proceedings against them for allegedly refusing to fork over $5,000-a-month rent since January for the swanky Skyline Towers condo complex on Long Island City’s waterfront. Chae, whose unit is valued at nearly $1 million, said he agreed to let the power couple and their two young children move in rent-free in November 2024, under a one-year lease that he shared with The Post.

He offered the free rent as a bonus to Noh, a fellow Korean-American, for agreeing to work as vice president of campaigns at Chae’s company, Legion Outreach Consultants. Their families have known each other since the 1980s, Chae said. The business relationship never worked out, and Noh’s employment was terminated on June 26, according to the petition Chae filed in Queens Housing Court.

Chae told The Post he agreed to let the family reside there rent-free until the end of 2025 and then charge $5,000 monthly rent if they wanted to stay. However, the couple never paid a cent and started “ghosting” Chae in April by ignoring calls and other messages, the landlord claims. Chae said he plans to file additional court papers seeking $25,000 owed in rent for the first five months of the year.

There’s a hearing on the case scheduled for June 30.

“Chae can’t believe his friends would take advantage of him this way,” said his spokesman, longtime Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf. Skyline Towers includes a fitness center with a swimming pool, a sauna and spa, a yoga room, and other A-list amenities. Won, however, accused Chae of “politically extorting her” while she’s running for higher office and predicted the lease agreement he provided to The Post will never hold up in court.

She also threatened to countersue him over a “clearly political smear job. ” “This is a gross misrepresentation of reality but unfortunately thousands of families face the same kind of intimidation and abuse by landlords across the city,” she said.

“I look forward to setting the record straight in court especially since there’s no executed lease — nor has there been a service of a predicate notice as required by law. ”However, Won failed to address an Oct. 17, 2024 email exchange between Chae and Noh provided to The Post that shows her husband saying he “signed” the lease — and whether it’s possible he also signed her name, too.

The couple also didn’t address allegations that they never paid rent. Won, who is running in a crowded field in the June 23 Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep.

Nydia Velázquez in New York’s 7th Congressional District , claimed in a May 26 interview published byShe didn’t mention her ongoing landlord-tenant dispute but said she moved to LIC “where it’s extremely expensive” because “Council security” suggested she enroll her “children in a school where there’s more Asian children, so that they can blend in more. ”Noh reportedly plannedNoh now operates his own political consulting business similar in name to Chae’s — called Legion Consulting.

It’s earned $268,696 in city, state and federal campaign work since August, according to records. Obtained by the New York Post Noh’s biggest client since breaking off from Chae is ex-Mayor Eric Adams. He racked up $104,735 in payments working as Adams’ contracted campaign manager during the Democratic ex-mayor’s failed 2025 re-election bid as an independent.

Won, a member of the Council’s Progressive Caucus, endorsed now-Mayor Zohran Mamdani in last year’s Democratic primary.in July that they were unfairly targeted by “sexist” and “misogynistic” media scrutiny of their relationship because they backed different mayoral candidates. Velázquez has endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to succeed her, while Mamdani is backing fellow socialist and state Assemblywoman Claire Valdez .

NYC Councilwoman Julie Won and her political-strategist husband Eugene Noh were slapped with legal papers on May 29, beginning eviction proceedings against them for allegedly refusing to fork over $5,000-a-month rent since January for the swanky Skyline Towers condo complex on Long Island City’s waterfront. Skyline Towers includes a fitness center with a swimming pool, a sauna and spa, a yoga room, and other A-list amenities. Instagram / @Juliej_wonObtained by the New York Post





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US News Politics City Council Condos Congress Consultants Democratic Primary Eric Adams Evictions Landlord-Tenant Disputes Long Island City Nydia Velázquez Queens Rent Zohran Mamdani

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