New York City Council staffer Rafael Rubio Bohorquez spent five months locked up by federal immigration authorities — but never missed a paycheck.

A top City Hall staffer who spent five months in a federal immigration lockup kept pulling his $125,000 salary while behind bars — and insiders said officials had no choice but to keep signing checks.

Rafael Rubio Bohorquez, 53, a Venezuelan national, was picked up by ICE agents on Jan. 12 on charges that he lied on a federal application for asylum and temporary protected status in the US. Venezuelan Rafael Rubio Bohorquez, 53, was nabbed by ICE agents in January on charges that he lied on a federal application for asylum and temporary protected status in the US. According to former council staffers, the city had to keep drawing the paychecks.

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“They would have had to pay that at the time, or when he was released,” one source said, citing city policy and union contracts. “He was entitled to that. ”However, he was granted asylum on May 27, and Judge Ann Donnelly released him on June 19 on a $5,000 bond, with the US Department of Justice filing an appeal three days later, which is still pending.