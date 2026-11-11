NYC Council poised to eliminate property taxes for some disabled veterans

Some of New York City's most severely disabled military veterans could soon be exempt from paying property taxes on their homes under legislation the City

Council Member Frank Morano chairs a City Council Committee on Veterans hearing in October 2026.

Morano sponsored legislation that would fully exempt the primary residences of eligible permanently and totally disabled veterans from property taxesSome of New York City’s most severely disabled military veterans could soon be exempt from paying property taxes on their homes under legislation the City Council is expected to approve Thursday, part of a package of veterans’ measures announced Wednesday in honor of The three bills, which officials say will have enough support to pass, would also require the city to track how veterans fare when applying for Mitchell-Lama affordable housing and establish a permanent LGBTQ+ veterans liaison within the “The City Council is commemorating this Veterans Day with tangible action, passing a package of legislation that will improve life for veterans across the five boroughs,” Menin, whose father treated wounded service members as a doctor at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, said the measures reflect the city’s responsibility to support veterans after their military service.

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“Every veteran deserves to afford to stay in their home and to live with dignity in the city and country they fought to defend,” she said.would eliminate property taxes on the primary residences of veterans who have been permanently and totally disabled as a result of their military service, provided they meet other eligibility requirements. NYC already offers partial property tax exemptions to eligible veterans based on their military service and service-connected disabilities.

The new legislation would eliminate the remaining tax liability for those who meet the state’s requirements for permanent and total service-connected disabilities. The state has already authorized local governments to offer the full exemption, but the city must adopt its own legislation before qualifying homeowners can receive it. Morano said the measure would provide property tax relief to approximately 4,500 veteran households at a cost to the city of less than $5 million in foregone tax revenue.

“These men and women have sacrificed enough, and they shouldn’t have to worry about being taxed out of their own homes,” he said. “I’m grateful to Speaker Julie Menin and my colleagues from both parties for helping us deliver something more meaningful than another Veterans Day proclamation. ” For some veterans, the additional relief could make a significant difference in their ability to remain in the city.

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Sharan White, a medically retired Navy veteran who owns a home in Jamaica, Queens, told lawmakers in written testimony last month that she relies on disability benefits while raising her two sons.

“A 100% exemption would not make me rich. It would make my home stable,” White wrote.

“It would mean the city is not slowly taxing a seriously disabled veteran out of the home she is raising her children in. ” White also raised concerns about the difficulty of navigating the city’s Department of Finance and urged lawmakers to ensure veterans know how to claim the benefit. The legislation would take effect immediately upon becoming law, although it remains unclear when eligible homeowners would begin seeing the savings on their tax bills.

City Council Member Inna Vernikov sponsored legislation that would require annual reporting on veterans’ access to Mitchell-Lama affordable housing, including how many veterans and surviving spouses apply for and receive apartments. , would require the Department of Housing Preservation and Development to publish annual reports showing how many veterans and surviving spouses apply for and receive apartments in city-supervised Mitchell-Lama developments.

Veterans and their surviving spouses already receive a preference in certain Mitchell-Lama housing admissions, but questions have persisted about how effectively that preference is applied. At an April Council hearing, Vernikov cited a 2012 state comptroller review of 18 Mitchell-Lama developments with open waiting lists. Of 332 vacancies filled during the review period, only 14 went to veterans, she said. Veterans who testified at the hearing described lengthy waits for apartments and difficulty determining whether they had received priority.

At the hearing, veteran Nadia Asencio said she waited eight years for a Mitchell-Lama apartment and had no way of knowing whether her veterans’ preference had been honored. The bill would not create a new housing preference or set aside additional apartments for veterans. Instead, it would require HPD to publish application and occupancy figures for each development beginning Sept. 1, 2027.

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City Council Minority Leader David Carr sponsored legislation that would establish a permanent LGBTQ+ veterans liaison within the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services. PhotoThe liaison would conduct outreach, coordinate assistance for veterans seeking military discharge upgrades and connect them with government programs and services, according to the legislation.

The department already has two employees serving as LGBTQ+ liaisons, Commissioner Yesenia Mata told lawmakers during a June hearing, but Veterans Committee Chair Morano questioned what would happen if a future administration eliminated those positions, asking how LGBTQ+ veterans would continue to have a designated point of contact and advocate within the agency. Carr’s legislation would make the liaison role a legal requirement and expand annual reporting on the services LGBTQ+ veterans receive, including complaints and barriers they encounter when seeking assistance.

At that hearing, department officials said 38 LGBTQ+ veterans had sought legal assistance through its discharge-upgrade program during fiscal year 2026, with approximately 20 cases still pending.

“Years after the military rescinded its infamous ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy, there are still thousands of veterans who were unjustly denied honorable discharges due to their identity, and have yet to receive the benefits they earned,” Carr said in a statement. “This legislation builds on a law passed by our predecessors that requires the city Department of Veterans’ Services to extend city benefits to these veterans by ensuring there is a dedicated liaison whose main mission would be to assist them with getting reviews of their status to upgrade their discharges and to connect them with the assistance they need.

These patriots who served our country deserve nothing less,” he added. The Council said it secured more than $4 million for veterans’ programs in the city’s fiscal year 2027 budget, including $3.4 million for initiatives involving housing, health, education, employment and other services. The three bills are scheduled for a Veterans Committee vote Thursday morning, ahead of the full Council’s stated meeting that afternoon.

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