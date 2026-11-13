NYC Council Member Proposes Charging Stations for Delivery Workers Amid Lithium Ion Fire Spike

New York City Council Member Harvey Epstein has introduced legislation requiring third-party delivery services such as GrubHub and DoorDash to provide rest and charging stations for their workers. This initiative aims to reduce the increasing number of fires caused by lithium ion batteries by keeping mobility devices out of residential apartments.

CM Harvey Epstein says companies like GrubHub and DoorDash should provide charging stations for delivery workers amid rise in firesWith New York City dealing with a spike in fires related to lithium ion batteries, a new bill being introduced to the city council would create charging stations for delivery workers in an effort to keep the mobility devices out of apartments.

Harvey Epstein, New York City Council Member for District 2 which covers Greenwich Village, Lower East Side, East Village, Midtown South-Flatiron-Union Square, Gramercy and Murray Hill-Kips Bay, has introduced a bill that would require third-party delivery services like GrubHub and DoorDash to provide rest and charging stations for delivery workers. He joined WNYC host Michael Hill to discuss. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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