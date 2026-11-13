NYC Council Demands Google Clarify AI Restrictions in Public Schools

City Council leaders have written to Google CEO Sundar Pichai requiring the company to clarify if its search engine can be used without generative AI features, warning against forcing schools to choose between access to Google services and AI safety.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Council Member Shekar Krishnan at an April press conference. The lawmakers sent a letter to Google on Nov. 12 demanding answers about its planned changes to AI access in public schools.pressed Google on Thursday over changes that could force New York City public schools to choose between permitting AI-generated features in Google Search and losing student access to the search engine.to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the lawmakers asked whether the company would allow students to use Google Search without AI-generated summaries, chatbot features or other generative AI tools.

They requested a written response by Nov. 19.

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“The City Council will not permit Google or any private firm to abuse its market power to force its products into classrooms, particularly those that utilize AI,” Menin and Krishnan, who chairs the Council’s Committee on Oversight and Investigations, said in a joint statement. The demand follows Google’s Nov. 3 announcement that Search and several AI products will be switched off by default for K-12 student accounts until school administrators explicitly enable them, beginning early next year.

Google says schools can activate services individually. But that does not mean they can use a version of Search without generative AI features. Chris Phillips, Google’s vice president for education,that Search and AI are deeply integrated, meaning schools that prohibit AI entirely would also lose access to Google Search through school-managed student accounts.

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Google’s products are widely used in NYC Public Schools, which has approximately 1.3 million Chromebooks, including 500,000 assigned to students and another 800,000 available in schools, according to figures cited in the Council’s letter. that the Department of Education has already disabled Google’s Gemini chatbot and AI Mode on student-issued Chromebooks but has asked the company to disable AI Overviews that continue to appear in search results. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels join students at the Brooklyn STEAM Center on Sept. 2, 2026, as the city announces a one-year moratorium on most student-facing generative AI in public schools through eighth grade.

The policy requires schools to disable AI features in nearly 40 previously approved educational programs that do not meet the city’s safety and oversight standards. It includes exceptions for certain accessibility, translation and career-readiness tools, while allowing five limited, teacher-supervised AI pilots in high schools. Following Google’s announcement, Mamdani accused the company of using its “monopoly power” to force AI into public schools.

, Phillips said the company was responding to feedback from schools, parents and policymakers while expanding its Guided Learning technology, which uses AI to walk students through assignments rather than immediately supplying answers. The company plans to begin testing Guided Learning within Google Search at select U.S. schools this month.

“Our goal is simple: provide school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit,” Phillips wrote. Menin and Krishnan disputed Google’s claim that its approach would give educators more choice, questioning why the company could not offer an AI-free version of Search when it has already developed child-focused products such as YouTube Kids.

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The lawmakers also sought details about student data collection, safeguards against AI-generated misinformation and protections against students being steered into Google’s AI ecosystem regardless of their schools’ policies. NYC advocates seek more support for family caregivers often overlooked in healthcare systemkilled by stray bullet Brooklyn building collapse: Death toll climbs to eight as more victims are pulled from the rubble overnightBronx Times