NYC Comptroller Calls for Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Migrant Shelter Funding

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is calling on Mayor Eric Adams to sue the Trump administration over the revocation of $80 million in migrant shelter funding. Lander argues that the city must take legal action to recover the funds and prevent a dangerous precedent from being set.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's administration over the revocation of more than $80 million in migrant shelter funding for the city. The letter, penned by Muriel Goode-Trufant, Counsel for the Adams administration, was reportedly sent to city Comptroller Brad Lander — who is running against Adams in this summer’s Democratic primary election for New York City mayor — on Friday.

Goode-Trufant stated, 'As the Law Department is representing the City of New York in this matter, there is no need for an authorization for the Comptroller’s Office to engage external legal counsel.' The letter came just hours after Lander called on the Adams administration to either file a lawsuit or allow him to hire his own attorneys to file a lawsuit against President Trump, as well as Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 'Given the gravity of the situation, we cannot afford to waste any more time,' Lander said in a Friday statement. 'If the Mayor would prefer to spend his days advancing President Trump’s agenda instead of fighting for New Yorkers, then the Law Department must allow me to do so.' Lander went on to claim that 'Recovering these funds is imperative,' and that 'allowing the Trump administration to proceed without consequence would set a dangerous precedent.'The revocation of FEMA funding for New York City migrant shelters transpired on Tuesday and was reportedly a shock to Mayor Adams. Lander, meanwhile, is ironically accusing President Trump and Musk of committing 'highway robbery' by preventing taxpayer dollars from being spent on the city’s migrant shelters. DOGE discovered a $59 million FEMA payment from just last week that was being used to house illegal aliens in 'luxury hotels in New York City.' The payment came after former President Joe Biden’s administration had claimed FEMA was not using funds to support illegal aliens.





