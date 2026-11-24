Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his allies aim to “stick it to Amazon” and line the pockets of their supporters — even if millions of New Yorkers must pay the price.

Tiffany Caban, far left, rallies with Amazon delivery workers and the Teamsters at City Hall in New York on Oct. 22, 2026. New York City’s fight with Amazon has nothing to do with workers: It’s about using the labor movement to advance a communist agenda — at New Yorkers’ expense.

City Council member Tiffany Cabán, who’s sponsoring the so-called Delivery Protection Act, misleadingly claimed last week that “all the bill does is require Amazon . . . to pay a $500 licensing fee every other year. ”At a Young Communist League event we attended last week, Avi Tachna-Fram, a member of the union who works at Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse, explained how subcontracting presents an obstacle to unionization.

Also read Amazon Attaches Warning Stickers to NYC Packages Over Proposed Delivery Legislation

Under current law, subcontractors can have their contracts canceled for attempting to unionize — while salaried employees can’t be penalized for such activity. Last week’s meeting of the YCL, self-described “revolutionary youth organization,” workshopped a tactic known as salting — the practice of getting a job with a non-union company for the sole purpose of unionizing from within.

Tachna-Fram proudly identified himself as a salt at Amazon’s Staten Island distribution center — adding, “I myself, I’m a communist, because, you know, we need to make change. ”as a pending legislative win on its website because it would reduce the number of workplaces the ALU needs to infiltrate, or “salt. ”But the ALU’s vision is far more radical than simply securing better conditions or hours for Amazon workers.

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It seeks “to forge a militant, worker-led movement at Amazon that empowers workers everywhere to rise up, organize, and take power into our own hands. ” That makes the Delivery Protection Act a display of rank communism, using the pretext of workers’ rights to seize power for an unaccountable few.

Supporters claim Cabán’s measure will improve safety and working conditions for delivery workers — but injury rates among courier and delivery drivers in New York City are no higher than the national average. Wages at the delivery service partners that Amazon retains for last-mile deliveries already average $24 an hour and include health insurance for every employee.

Subcontracting means that employees, many of whom have little or no workforce experience, work in smaller teams, giving them mentorship opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise receive under a large corporate umbrella. Unions are counting on Cabán’s legislation to organize workers and drive wages beyond their productive level by threatening strike action.

But New Yorkers will be the real victims of this socialist push: Amazon is informing customers that the measure couldThe response from Cabán and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has vowed to sign the legislation if enacted, is telling: They’re accusing Amazon of “corporate greed” for detailing the costs that It’s just another reminder that socialists couldn’t care less about the consequences of their actions. Their goal is to “stick it to Amazon” and line the pockets of their supporters — even if millions of New Yorkers must pay the price.

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Amazon’s resistance is having an effect: More than 100,000 New Yorkers have emailed their councilmembers asking them to oppose the bill. In response, some lawmakers are weighing other options, like allowing Amazon to use carriers like UPS and USPS or adding new regulations for subcontractors. But those measures, too, would significantly alter Amazon’s business model, adding costs and disruptions for its local customers.

The City Council should drop this self-serving attempt to further a revolutionary agenda — and listen to constituents instead.