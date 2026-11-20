Wendy Kinkead urges legislation on lithium-ion battery safety following a tragedy at NYCHA Patterson Houses. The City Council addresses a 68% spike in fires during an emergency hearing.

Wendy Kinkead demanded immediate legislative action to prevent further tragedies caused by electric bicycle batteries during a tense City Council meeting on Friday, November 20, 2026. Her appeal came in the wake of a devastating fire at the NYCHA Patterson Houses that claimed the lives of her four relatives last month, leaving her to plead with city officials for systemic change. Kinkead stated that "something has to be done" to protect residents from the growing hazard posed by these devices in densely populated housing areas.

Tragedy at Patterson Houses Sparks Reform

The urgent call for safety reforms was triggered by a catastrophic blaze that broke out on October 28 at the NYCHA Patterson Houses. A lithium-ion battery explosion trapped Kinkead's relatives inside their eleventh-floor apartment, resulting in the deaths of Zion Maine, ten years old, Jamaree Adam, sixteen years old, Syida Adam, thirty-three years old, and Courtney Maine, thirty-seven years old. Kinkead attended the emergency hearing before proceeding to a funeral home to care for her deceased family members, highlighting the personal toll of the statistical rise in these incidents.

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Council Addresses 68% Rise in Lithium Fires

The City Council convened an emergency hearing to investigate a alarming sixty-eight percent increase in lithium battery-related fires across New York City this year. Fire Marshals reported that there were four hundred and six fires started by these specific devices citywide in the past twelve months alone. Council Speaker Julie Menin emphasized that these incidents are not just tragedies but entirely preventable safety failures that require high-level institutional responses to stop.

Corporate Responsibility and Delivery Platforms

Kinkead directed her criticism toward major delivery corporations such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart, and Amazon, arguing that they must bear responsibility for the risks associated with their operations. She suggested that these companies have the financial resources to provide rental bikes with certified safety standards for their workers rather than allowing them to bring potentially hazardous personal devices into residential buildings. Kinkead argued that if businesses want employees to use apps for deliveries, they must ensure the equipment used is safe for both workers and the public.

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FDNY Proposes Storage Solutions and Penalties

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore outlined concrete measures to combat the spread of these dangerous devices, including plans for outdoor storage options and the imposition of civil penalties for individuals possessing uncertified batteries in back-alley locations. The Fire Department expressed strong support for increasing penalties against retailers who sell or lease dangerous, uncertified devices to the public. Bonsignore noted that the FDNY is anxious to see uncertified bikes and batteries removed from circulation to mitigate the risk of future explosions.

Future Steps for Electric Mobility Safety

As New York City continues to see a proliferation of electric mobility devices, officials and citizens alike are rejecting this escalating danger as the new normal. The intersection of corporate profit models and residential safety has become a focal point for lawmakers seeking to balance economic activity with public security. Kinkead's emotional testimony serves as a stark reminder that without strict regulation and corporate accountability, the current system remains insufficient to protect vulnerable communities from preventable disasters.