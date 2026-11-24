New York City faces a potential shortage of premium champagnes like Dom Perignon as distributor Empire Merchants struggles with severe financial difficulties ahead of the holiday season.

Residents of New York City are facing the prospect of a dry holiday season as the supply of luxury champagne brands such as Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot dwindles. This scarcity is directly linked to severe financial distress at Empire Merchants, the second-largest wine and spirits distributor in the state. The Queens-based firm is currently unable to secure fresh stock from major international suppliers, creating an immediate bottleneck for retailers preparing for peak seasonal demand.

Distributor Financial Struggles Impact Supply

Empire Merchants has warned local retailers that its financial situation is fluid and changing on a daily basis. Sales representatives sent urgent emails to liquor stores advising customers to order extra inventory immediately, noting that available stock could vanish by the next day. The distributor manages an extensive portfolio serving thousands of businesses, but its connection to luxury giant LVMH is currently strained. Products from the Moët Hennessy division, which includes Krug and Hennessy cognac, are reportedly drying up faster than they can be replenished.

Also read Monroe Avenue Merchants Association holiday market supports small businesses

Veuve Clicquot Sold Out and Back Orders Mount

The shortage has already reached critical levels for specific high-demand brands. An industry source confirmed that Empire Merchants has completely sold out of Veuve Clicquot, with more than 3,000 cases sitting on back order. Similarly, supplies of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio are critically low, with only 2,100 cases remaining available. Store owners like Daniel Posner of Grapes The Wine Company in White Plains stated that suppliers have stopped shipping to the distributor entirely. These disruptions occur just as the city prepares for the busiest drinking periods of the year, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Advertisement

LVMH and Gallo Exit Distribution Agreement

The crisis is exacerbated by the reported departure of two major suppliers, LVMH and California-based wine giant E.J. Gallo, from Empire Merchants. This exit is scheduled to become effective on January 1, leaving a significant gap in the distribution network. E.J. Gallo, which provides brands like La Marca Prosecco, Barefoot wine, and High Noon, is moving to a new distribution arrangement. LVMH did not dispute the potential difficulties but declined to confirm the extent of the shortage, focusing instead on its commitment to retail partners. This shake-up follows the collapse of Republic National Distributing Company in July, highlighting broader turbulence in the American alcohol distribution sector.

Retailers Shift Strategy Amid Market Volatility

Retailers are adapting to the shortage by offering alternative bottles rather than raising prices dramatically. Daniel Posner noted that customers can simply take their business elsewhere if prices become unmanageable. He also pointed out that prices for affected champagnes had already climbed by more than 30 percent since the pandemic. Michael Correra of the Metro Package Store Association explained that distributors are struggling to obtain credit lines as business slows. The industry is grappling with weaker demand and changing consumer tastes, making the financial instability at major distributors like Empire Merchants a focal point for ongoing market concerns.