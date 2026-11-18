The Queens business that hosted Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s 100-day address is among those against his administration’s plan to build a men’s shelter near a special-needs school in the borough, a local …

The Queens business that hosted Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s 100-day address is among those against his administration’s plan to build a men’s shelter near a special-needs school in the borough, a local pol says.

Democratic City Councilman Phil Wong of Maspeth wrote in a recent letter to the Big Apple’s Department of Social Services his office received “reports” that the owner of the Knockdown Center,The proposed location for the 165-bed single-adult men’s homeless shelter is around 1,000 feet away from a local school serving special-needs children.

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“If the Mayor was happy to come to this neighborhood for such an important event, I would hope he is equally willing to listen to the concerns of the businesses and residents who are here every day,” wrote Wong, who is a Democrat along with the mayor but has frequently criticized him. Tyler Myers, 48 — the co-founder and director of the Knockdown Center, the largest independent music venue in the city — did not respond to a Post request for comment.

Wong and local residents have been sounding off about the proposed 165-bed shelter for single adult men that would be placed within around 1,000 feet of the Walter Reed School, a specialized city public school serving more than 600 special-needs kids.

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“These students require specialized services, and their parents deserve to know that their children’s safety and well-being have been taken into consideration,” Wong’s letter said. Councilman Phil Wong sent a letter earlier this month to the Department of Social Services raising residents’ concerns about the shelter’s location. Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted his 100-day in office address at the Knockdown Center, whose owner has reportedly criticized the proposed shelter.

The letter also raised quality-of-life concerns from placing the shelter in an active industrial area and demanded to know how the site was selected. The Maspeth location is one of 12 shelters that Mamdani’s Department of Homeless Services plans on opening between 2027 and 2030 across the Big Apple. Reps for City Hall and the Department of Social Services did not respond to Post requests for comment.

The proposed location for the 165-bed single-adult men's homeless shelter is around 1,000 feet away from a local school serving special-needs children. Councilman Phil Wong sent a letter earlier this month to the Department of Social Services raising residents' concerns about the shelter's location. Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted his 100-day in office address at the Knockdown Center, whose owner has reportedly criticized the proposed shelter.