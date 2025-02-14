NYC Braces for Three Snow Events This Week

The New York City area is facing three snow events this week, with the first one already impacting the region. This system is expected to bring accumulating snow, prompting school closures and potentially disrupting the morning commute.

The New York City area is bracing for three separate snow events this week, with the first one already underway. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Wednesday morning due to accumulating snow, prompting school closures and delays. This initial system is anticipated to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to parts of New Jersey, 1 to 3 inches for New York City and Long Island, and a trace to an inch for areas further north.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Long Island, as well as Monmouth and Ocean counties, from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. \New York City's Emergency Management Department has issued a weather alert in response to the snow and freezing temperatures. Commissioner Zach Iscol stated that the city expects two rounds of winter weather, with snow anticipated Tuesday night and again Wednesday night, potentially extending into Thursday. He urged New Yorkers to stay informed, monitor forecasts, and subscribe to Notify NYC for emergency alerts. Iscol emphasized the importance of exercising caution while traveling, prioritizing mass transit when possible, and checking on neighbors, especially those who may require additional support. With Code Blue activated, the city is also working to protect its most vulnerable residents. \Nassau County officials plan to begin salting roads around 8 p.m. Tuesday, with plow trucks deployed depending on snowfall accumulation. The aim is to ensure all county roads are clear by the morning commute. The next snow event is expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, followed by a final round Saturday afternoon. Sullivan and Ulster counties will be under a winter weather advisory for Wednesday night's precipitation. While none of these storms are projected to produce significant snowfall, they will disrupt travel and create dangerous road conditions at times. The first storm is already winding down, with snow totals expected to be released soon. The second storm, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation, is anticipated Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main concern with this storm is the potential for ice accretion from freezing rain, which could be most significant in the northwestern suburbs.





