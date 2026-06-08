NYC bar associations to hold June 16 ‘Rally for the Rule of Law’ in Foley Square

Several of New York City’s most prominent bar associations are planning a rally “for the rule of law” on a number of civil rights and governance issues

Metropolitan Black Bar Association “As lawyers and concerned citizens, it is incumbent upon us to make our voices heard. All the organizations who worked on making this rally happen have helped to amplify this message of solidarity in support of the rule of law, our constitutional democracy and judicial independence,” said Ronald C. Minkoff, NYCLA President and a primary organizer of this rally.

The theme of the rally is “Time to Lawyer Up” — a recognition of the role that the legal profession plays in holding the government accountable to laws that are fairly enforced and independently adjudicated. It’s meant to coincide with Flag Day, a holiday celebrated on June 14 that commemorates the adoption of the American flag in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress.

Last year, hundreds of lawyers converged on Foley Square in a similar rally against President Trump’s attacks against the independence of the legal profession around Law Day. Speakers will give information on how lawyers can support issues such as immigration, voting rights, civil rights and legal services. Attendees are asked to wear business attire and come ready to re-take their Lawyer’s Oath. Oh dam!

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