New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs Romanch's Law, ending the 160-year horse carriage industry after a tragic death in Central Park.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially ended the 160-year-old horse-drawn carriage industry in New York City on Thursday. He signed a new bill that bans the controversial tourist attraction permanently. This legislative action follows years of pressure from animal rights activists and tragic incidents involving the carriages. The move marks a significant shift in the city's historical transportation landscape.

Tragic Incident Sparks Legislative Change

The immediate trigger for this ban was the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist visiting from India. He died on June 17 after being thrown from a carriage in Central Park. The driver had stopped to take a family photo when the horse suddenly bolted. Mahajan hit his head on the ground and was later pronounced dead.

Also read Mamdani officially bans horse carriages, ending century-old Central Park tradition

The teenager's father, Deepak Mahajan, became a leading voice against the industry after the tragedy. He spoke at a City Council hearing in July, urging lawmakers to act. He described the terror of the ride, noting the horse was speeding without reins being held. The city named the new legislation Romanch's Law in his memory.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the signing ceremony and admitted previous administrations delayed action. He stated that officials could have acted much more simply and quickly in the past. His remarks highlighted the long-standing political struggle to regulate or end the industry. Despite past inaction, current leaders emphasized a unified commitment to the transition.

Advertisement

City Council Speaker Julie Menin called the day historic for New York City. She noted that the Council first considered ending the industry nearly two decades ago. Menin expressed deep sorrow for the Mahajan family, stating that Romanch should still be alive. She praised the advocacy efforts that finally made the legislation possible.

Mayor Mamdani emphasized the city's responsibility to the workers affected by the closure. He acknowledged that many New Yorkers depend on the carriage industry for their livelihoods. The administration committed to providing financial support and career opportunities for these individuals. This approach aims to balance animal welfare with economic fairness for workers.

Impact on Workers and Future Timeline

The Mamdani administration announced support for approximately 200 New Yorkers whose jobs are at risk. This group includes medallion owners, carriage drivers, and stable hands. The city plans to help these workers transition into new employment sectors. Council Member Christopher Marte thanked the Mayor for working with advocates to secure this transition plan.

All horse-drawn carriages must cease operations by June 1, 2028. This deadline provides a multi-year window for the industry to wind down. The law is designed to protect the welfare of horses while ensuring worker support. Council Member Marte stated that New York has now made a legal commitment to prevent further tragedies.

Advertisement

The ban concludes a long chapter for Central Park, which has hosted carriages for 150 years. Mayor Mamdani described this as bringing a historical chapter to a close. The decision reflects a shift toward more humane city policies. The focus now turns to implementing the support systems for displaced workers.

Families affected by the industry will need to navigate significant changes during the transition period. The city council passed the bill last month before the Mayor's signature. The legislation honors the memory of a young man who lost his life. It also serves as a preventive measure against future accidents on city streets.