Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed legislation ending Central Park horse-drawn carriage rides by June 2028, sparking legal challenges and criticism from Donald Trump.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City signed a decisive piece of legislation on Thursday that mandates the complete termination of horse-drawn carriage operations within Central Park by June 1, 2028. This statutory move effectively expires a longstanding cultural tradition that President Donald Trump publicly championed during the campaign trail and in recent social media posts. The signing ceremony took place at City Hall, where Mayor Mamdani was joined by City Council Speaker Julie Menin and former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the latter of whom had previously advocated for such a prohibition during his tenure.

Legislative Details and Worker Support Measures

The enacted measure, formally recognized as Romanch's Law, immediately halts the issuance of any new carriage licenses while granting existing operators a phased exit period. The City Council had previously approved this specific prohibition with a decisive vote of 40 to 7 on October 22. According to the text of the law, the industry will officially cease operations on June 1, 2028, providing a clear and non-negotiable deadline for all active participants to conclude their business activities.

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Mayor Mamdani emphasized that the city acknowledges its duty to the workforce, estimating that approximately 200 individuals currently depend on the industry for their livelihood. To mitigate the economic impact on these workers, the administration plans to implement a financial support system that includes buying back medallions from carriage owners. Additionally, the city intends to provide stipends to drivers and stable hands who participate in mandated job training programs.

While the framework for this transition has been established, the city has not yet disclosed the specific monetary values assigned to medallion buybacks or individual stipends. Officials state that a comprehensive and detailed implementation plan will be released by April 2027, following further consultations with carriage workers and their respective union representatives. This timeline aims to ensure that those affected have adequate time to secure alternative employment or financial stability.

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Political Opposition and Legal Challenges Emerge

President Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of the ban shortly before the City Council vote, utilizing his Truth Social platform to voice his opposition. He argued that the city was dismantling a tradition that has existed for more than a century, largely in response to a single fatal accident. Trump questioned the consistency of city policy by pointing out that car crashes occur frequently in the Central Park area, yet vehicles are not prohibited from entering the park.

In a subsequent post, the former president described the horse-drawn carriage rides as a quintessential New York experience that was being eliminated for political reasons rather than genuine safety concerns. He characterized the decision as the loss of a great tradition and a significant piece of historical heritage that will undoubtedly be missed by residents and tourists alike. This political friction has set the stage for further disputes regarding the balance between tradition and regulatory reform.

Compounding the political debate, a federal lawsuit has been filed in Manhattan by a carriage owners' union seeking to block the implementation of the ban entirely. Union President John Samuelsen argued that many owners invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into city-issued medallions and that the law seizes these assets without guaranteeing fair compensation. The union also challenged a specific provision within the law that prevents owners from selling their horses to operators in other jurisdictions where the rides remain legal.

The Fatal Incident and Animal Welfare Protections

The push for regulation gained significant momentum following a tragic incident on June 17, when a horse bolted in Central Park, resulting in the death of six-year-old Arin Mahajan. The child had arrived in New York only three days prior to the event. Relatives reported that Arin fell while attempting to catch his mother, who was also thrown from the carriage but survived the accident with injuries.

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The New York City medical examiner subsequently ruled Arin's death as accidental, citing blunt force trauma as the cause. This specific tragedy serves as the primary catalyst for the current legislative action, highlighting the immediate dangers associated with horse-drawn traffic in a dense urban environment. City officials maintain that the ban is a necessary step to prevent future incidents involving vulnerable pedestrians and children.

To address concerns regarding the welfare of the animals involved, the law includes strict protections against animal cruelty and slaughter. City officials have confirmed that sanctuaries and rescue groups are currently prepared to take in retired horses as the industry winds down. These measures are designed to ensure that the animals receive proper care and humane treatment throughout the transition period and beyond, ensuring no horse is sent to slaughter as a result of the ban.