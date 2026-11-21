The Tri-State Area's phenomenal stretch of weather will be coming to an end later this weekend.

The Tri-State Area's phenomenal stretch of weather will be coming to an end later this weekend, which is looking split. Saturday will feature similar conditions to what we've seen all week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The only difference will be increasing clouds throughout the day. as benign weather will be replaced by wet weather. As the coastal storm that brought flooding and astronomical rainfall amounts to Florida this week moves up the Eastern Seaboard, the Tri-State Area will also see a bout of heavy rain. Unlike when the storm was offshore of Florida and moved very slowly, by the time it reaches this area, it will be moving much quicker.

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That will certainly prevent rainfall totals over 20 inches from occurring, such as observed in the Sunshine State. Rain moves into the region from south to north on Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain will be at its heaviest on Sunday night, around 10 p.m., and flash flooding is possible. Despite being a quick mover, the impending coastal storm will likely put down between 1-2 inches of rain, before tapering off by early Monday morning.

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Higher totals are likely to the south and east of the city, while areas far north and west could see little to no rainfall at all. Although the storm won't be that strong, gusty winds are still expected from Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusts will range from 25-40 mph, with higher gusts possible along the immediate coastline. Some minor coastal flooding may transpire during the high tide cycles.

Chances are increasing for another coastal storm on Thanksgiving. That one may prove more formidable than Sunday's event, and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s all day.