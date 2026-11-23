Mayor Zohran Mamdani appoints Rachael Pazdan as NYC MOME Commissioner. She aims to expand opportunities across five boroughs and support the local music ecosystem.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially appointed Rachael Pazdan as the new commissioner of the New York City Office of Media and Entertainment, commonly referred to as NYC MOME. This leadership change marks a strategic shift in how the city approaches its vast and culturally significant music sector, aiming to bridge the gap between artistic creation and economic viability for industry professionals. The appointment signals a direct administrative commitment to revitalizing the live music landscape and supporting the infrastructure that supports local artists across the five boroughs.

Strategic Vision for Music Industry Growth

Rachael Pazdan assumes the role with a clear mandate to transform New York City into the premier global hub for music creation and performance. She emphasized that while the city has historically defined musical trends, it must now prioritize the livelihoods of the individuals who produce that culture. Her stated objective is to simplify the process of securing live performance venues and to expand career pathways for young New Yorkers entering the industry. This initiative seeks to ensure that financial stability matches artistic output.

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The commissioner's primary goal involves listening closely to industry stakeholders to identify bottlenecks that hinder growth. By addressing these issues, the administration intends to create a more accessible environment for performers and creators. The focus extends beyond major productions to include independent venues and emerging talent, ensuring a holistic approach to the ecosystem.

Extending Music Month and Production Bootcamps

Pazdan plans to build upon existing city initiatives, specifically the New York Music Month program and the newly launched Music Production Bootcamp. Since its inception in 2017, New York Music Month has expanded significantly, now comprising 38 talks, 21 distinct performances, and a comprehensive conference. A core component of the event is a free rehearsal series that provides over 2,000 hours of rehearsal space. This resource is distributed across four specific locations throughout the city, offering critical support to independent artists who lack access to private facilities.

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The commissioner will work to integrate these programs more deeply into the daily operations of the NYC MOME. The expansion of the Music Production Bootcamp aligns with Mayor Zohran Mamdani's broader commitment to increasing access to entertainment experiences for all city residents. By combining educational opportunities with practical industry exposure, the administration aims to foster a sustainable pipeline of talent and professionals.

Professional Background in Independent Music

Rachael Pazdan brings extensive experience from the independent sector, particularly through her work with the indie music promoter AdHoc. During her tenure, she helped transform the company into a full-service creative agency. This role involved managing high-profile clients such as Bryant Park, Pitchfork, A2IM, and BandLab. Her work required navigating the complex relationships between venue owners, artists, and corporate sponsors to facilitate successful events and campaigns.

Beyond agency work, Pazdan served as a booker for numerous independent venues across New York City, including Public Records, The Bell House, and Le Poisson Rouge. This hands-on experience gives her direct insight into the operational challenges faced by local venues. She also produced a short-form docuseries that highlighted the stories of New York City's independent venues and promoters during the pandemic, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to preserving the city's musical heritage.

Global Reach and Future Industry Initiatives

Her professional portfolio also includes organizing large-scale international events, such as Global Citizen gatherings in both New York City and Johannesburg. This experience in managing global-scale cultural events will likely inform her strategy for promoting New York music on an international stage. By leveraging these connections, the NYC MOME aims to attract global attention to local talent and create cross-border opportunities for artists.

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The appointment reflects a broader administrative effort to recognize the economic impact of the creative industries. With a focus on practical solutions and industry collaboration, Pazdan's leadership is expected to drive tangible improvements in the lives of musicians and venue operators. The city intends to monitor the effectiveness of these new initiatives through continued engagement with stakeholders across the five boroughs.