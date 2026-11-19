What does the city consider a derelict vehicle? According to the city’s website, the vehicle is derelict if it does not have a license plate or registration, is damaged, or looks like it is worth less than $2,250.

What does the city consider a derelict vehicle? According to the city’s website, the vehicle is derelict if it does not have a license plate or registration, is damaged, or looks like it is worth less than $2,250.

New York City is facing a number of lawsuits after towing cars parked on city streets. Some drivers say their cars were destroyed before they even knew they had been towed. NBC New York’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports. Cars being towed, sold for parts, and then destroyed sometimes in a matter of days.

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It’s been happening in New York City and the practice is being challenged in court.

“In the past three years the biggest car thief in the city of New York, has been the city of New York,” said attorney Andrew Campanelli, who represents several clients in federal lawsuits against the city and its derelict vehicle program. What does the city consider a derelict vehicle?

According to the city’s website, if the car does not have a license plate or registration, or the vehicle is damaged, or the vehicle looks like it is worth less than $2,250, then it is a derelict vehicle. One plaintiff, Latrell Lowe, parked his car lawfully, in Brooklyn on Jan. 6, 2026. When he went to look for his car the next day, it was gone.

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“Under the city’s program, a sanitation worker tagged the vehicle as abandoned because it did not have a front license plate,” said Campanelli. "Well the car was registered in North Carolina and in that state, the DMV does not give you a front license plate. They didn’t see that he had a rear license plate. But he also did not have a chance to challenge this.

" According to paperwork seen by NBC New York, the car was tagged on Jan. 6, titled was transferred to a salvage company on Jan. 7 and on that same day the car was dismantled for its parts, and then disposed of. When Mr. Lowe went to the salvage yard on Jan. 8, the car was gone.

“Then on January 15 for the first time, the Department of Sanitation sent Mr. Lowe a letter saying by the way on January 6, we declared your car abandoned. On January 7, we had a contractor disassemble it,” said Campanelli, showing us the letter.

“Here we are, giving you notice, no hearing, no opportunity to challenge their determination. ”From Manhattan to Queens to Brooklyn to Staten Island and all points between, NBC New York covers New York City news, weather, traffic and more. Campanelli is representing another client, Goddezz Figueroa Machuca of the Bronx, whose car was parked in front of her driveway with a car cover covering it.

She did not have her plates on at the time as she was getting work done on the vehicle. But that same day she went to retrieve her car and was given the run around.

“I called 311 and they said it was picked up by the precinct,” explained Figueroa. “So I called the precinct and they told me it had been towed to Brooklyn. So I had to find my way there to the tow yard, but people there said sanitation picked up my car, but sanitation told me the precinct had it. ” Despite her efforts, she never found her car.

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Two months later, an NYPD detective told her it had been seized and destroyed through the city’s derelict vehicle program. Figueroa insists her car was not damaged and it meant everything to her and her family. Now she is taking the city to court. The city's Department of Sanitation told NBC New York that"derelict and abandoned vehicles are blights on city neighborhoods, and to address this quality-of-life issue, DSNY regularly removes vehicles.

" The program goes back several years. In 2023, the city says 6,220 cars were seized and dismantled and destroyed. In 2024, that number almost doubled to 11,408. By 2025, 22,747 cars were seized and destroyed.

Since 2023, in four years time, the city says 62,159 cars have been seized and destroyed. And it’s not just car owners taking issue with the program. Honda filed suit against the city, arguing it was not being notified when vehicles it held liens on were being destroyed. Honda won, the judge ruling the city violated the company’s constitutional rights.

"It’s a crystal clear due process violation under the 14th amendment," said Campanelli. "The government can’t deprive you of your property without due process of law. " The city declined to comment on pending litigation but they said they have made changes to the program, now car owners and interested parties have 10 days to challenge removal, a virtual hearing will be scheduled in 72 hours, and a final decision rendered in 5 days.

Figueroa says she will never forget her attempts to get her car back and wishes she had a chance to challenge the removal of her car. She hopes she can get money from the city to buy a a car and maybe end what she sees as an unfair practice.

“They did what they wanted to do with my property and did not compensate me. Did not say sorry did not give me anything in return for what i went through,” said Figueroa.