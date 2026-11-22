A bedbug infestation at NYC’s 911 call center in Brooklyn has forced the NYPD to pull uniformed officers off the streets to help with calls.

, noted the 10-year veteran 911 operator, who asked to remain anonymous because she wasn’t cleared to talk to the news media.

“We cannot be living like this, living in fear. ” Exterminators have been blocked from fumigating the facility because as many as 150 call takers and dispatchers staff the floor 24 hours a day, employees said. Advertisement A spokesman with the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation, which is also located in the building and in charge of operations there, said his office took immediate action to address the situation once workers reported sightings last month.

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“As part of our ongoing response, we’re conducting recurring inspections with detection dogs in the space and have not had a recurrence of this condition since Oct. 22,” spokesman Ray Legendre said. “We’re continuing to follow recommended protocols from NYC Health. Bedbugs do not cause or spread disease. ” But the operator doesn’t think the bugs are gone.

“I don’t believe them,” she said. “I think they contained the infestation since it’s not bed bug season but come spring we’ll see if they come back. ” Bosses urged staff to take precautions, and that’s why “we’re putting condoms on our chairs,” the worker said, referring to the garbage bags workers have been sitting on at work. J.C.

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Rice for NY Post The NYPD operator now bags her purse, coat and other belongings and puts them in the trunk before going home, she said. But a New York Police Department spokesman said the department hadn’t seen any increase in the number of people calling out sick. Call response times remained about the same for the NYPD in September and October, according to city data.

The massive 11 MetroTech includes NYPD call takers and dispatchers as well as those from the FDNY and EMS. The parasites did not cross into the other side of the sprawling 300,000-square-foot Public Safety Answering Center 1 where workers with Emergency Medical Services and the FDNY are stationed, an EMS source said. The city said it had eradicated the problem and was just monitoring with the dogs to make sure the bloodsuckers didn’t come back.

“We all come and put our stuff in bags and wipe things down,” said an 11-year call center veteran, asking to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation by her bosses. “If somebody got bit they would work from home. ”The 10-year dispatch vet said she’ll let the sniffer dog tell her when things are no longer bugging out at work.

“I’m going to give it another month,” said the worker about wrapping her personal items. “Once I stop seeing the dog, then I’ll believe it. ” A chair is wrapped in plastic to prevent bed bugs at the 911 dispatch center at MetroTech Center in Brooklyn. Georgy Dzyura - stock.adobe.comJ.

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C. Rice for NY Post The massive 11 MetroTech includes NYPD call takers and dispatchers as well as those from the FDNY and EMS. The city said it had eradicated the problem and was just monitoring with the dogs to make sure the bloodsuckers didn't come back.