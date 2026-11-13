Nyakio Grieco Accelerates Thirteen Lune’s Global Expansion With South Africa Launch and Starting $15M Fundraise

Nyakio Grieco propels Thirteen Lune's global growth with a South Africa launch on Takealot, upcoming pop-ups, and beginning a $15 million fundraise.

Just two-and-a-half months after announcing she had reacquired Thirteen Lune and planned to launch in South Africa, Nyakio Grieco is firing on all cylinders. She cofounded the business with Patrick Herning in 2020.

At the time of the sale to SNR in 2024, Grieco became the company’s chief executive officer, and Herning exited the business. ’s largest online retailer and leading e-commerce ecosystem, on Dec. 4. The partnership marks Thirteen Lune’s international debut, bringing a curated portfolio of Other brands include BeautyStat, Blind Barber, Butun, Chris McMillan, Day+, Ecobrow, FormulaZ, Golf Le Fleur, Koba, LolaVie, Mixik, Nudestix, OurX, PDL, Sable Labs, Sweet July, Tsu Lange Yor and Vyaro.

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“It’s exciting to be able to take them onto the continent and for the consumer at Takealot, that’s so hungry for these brands that they see on TikTok. They follow so many American, European, U.K. trends, but they can’t get their hands on these products there,” said Grieco. Takealot could also support expansion from a Cape Town hub into other African markets, including Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

At the same time, the company is exploring partnerships in the U.K., Europe and potentially the Middle East. At home, it is also working to secure a Williamsburg, N.Y. , location as its next domestic store, following its location in Los Angeles. Potential acquisitions are under consideration, too, alongside a Gen Z/Gen Alpha body care brand being developed with her children.

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If this weren’t enough, Grieco is also firing up its entertainment and media division to develop scripted and unscripted content, brand placement, TikTok Shop, and live selling.

“This fundraise is going to be for the global expansion and domestic expansion of stores, but also we are building in addition to Relevant our own portfolio of brands — owned brands and co-owned brands,” she said. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.