NY woman used stolen identity to cash fraudulent USPS money orders in PA: police

A New York woman has been extradited to Pennsylvania after being arrested and charged withiOn September 2, 2025, Upper Allen Police received a report of a thef

A New York woman, Marta Bracero, has been extradited to Pennsylvania after being arrested and is facing theft and forgery-related charges. A New York woman has been extradited to Pennsylvania after being arrested and is facing theft and forgery-related charges.

Marta Bracero, 61, was arrested on May 7 after a warrant for her arrest was issued in February 2026, according to On Sept. 2, 2025, the police received reports of a theft in which a check was stolen from the mail. After further investigation, the police learned that Bracero had reportedly stolen their identity to cash fradulent USPS money orders at an area bank branch, the police announced.

She was apprehended with the help of New York City police and taken back to Pennsylvania, where she awaits a preliminary hearing. State police are investigating after a woman lost almost $10,000 in a fraudulent Uber transaction. Troopers said the 53-year-old Fredericksburg woman was contactInjuries reported as two-vehicle crash closes road in York CountyA Williamsport man is facing several felony charges after reportedly trying to pass off a retired NASCAR truck as street legal, according to state police.

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 83 near exit 10, according to dispatch.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York, New Jersey investigating FIFA ahead of World Cup: Here's whyThe probe comes as complaints mount over soaring prices and allegations that fans were misled about the seats they purchased.

Read more »

New York and New Jersey launch probe into FIFA World Cup ticket practicesOfficials are investigating whether FIFA misled fans about ticket prices and seat locations for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New Jersey, New York investigate FIFA World Cup ticket practices and pricesThe attorneys general for New Jersey and New York launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing prices and practices for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

New York, New Jersey attorneys general launch FIFA probe investigating World Cup ticketing policiesNew York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport have launched a joint investigation into FIFA's World Cup ticketing

Read more »