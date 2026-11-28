NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at 76. See how Hochul, Cuomo, Mamdani and others are reacting.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who grew up in public housing in Yonkers and rose to become the first woman to lead the New York State Senate, died Friday, her office said.

She was 76. Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for the Senate's Democratic majority, announced her death and called her "a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings.

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" Her office did not disclose a cause of death. Stewart-Cousins died at the height of her political influence. Voters returned her to the Senate on November 3, and her Democratic colleagues reelected her as their leader earlier this month. Tributes arrived within hours from across New York's political spectrum, including from the current governor, the mayor of New York City and the former governor whose resignation she was the first senior state Democrat to demand.