The New York Rangers lost 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, with Mika Zibanejad scoring and J.T. Miller recording his 500th career assist, as injuries continue to decimate the lineup.

The New York Rangers lost 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night at United Center in Chicago. The result dropped the Rangers to 0-2 on their current road trip and extended their overall losing streak to three consecutive games. Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal for New York on the power play in the first period. This marked his seventh goal of the 2026 season.

The goal was assisted by J.T. Miller and Adam Fox. For Miller, the assist marked the 500th of his professional career. It stands as a major milestone for the team captain. Despite the offensive highlight, the Rangers struggled to score elsewhere. They have now been held to one goal or fewer for the second straight game. This marks the third time in their past seven games they have failed to find the net multiple times.

Also read Jordan Eberle hits milestone in Seattle Kraken 3-1 loss to Blackhawks

Injuries have severely depleted the Rangers lineup this season. The team is currently without star goalie Igor Shesterkin. Three top-nine skaters are also sidelined. Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, and Oliver Bjorkstrand are all out. Rookie defenseman Alberts Smits is also missing from the active roster. These absences have purged the depth chart and tested the remaining roster.

The Blackhawks were also dealing with significant injuries. They were missing their top centers and defensemen. Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane, Anton Frondell, and Bowen Byram were all unavailable for Chicago. Despite these missing pieces, Chicago sat in fourth-to-last place in the NHL standings at puck drop. Matt Rempe started the night with a big hit on Kevin Korchinski. This resulted in a boarding penalty just 2:44 into the game.

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Rempe dropped the gloves later in the period against Dillon Boucher. The penalty kill struggled, and Andrew Mangiapane capitalized. A turnover by Vladislav Gavrikov allowed Tye Kartye to lose the puck. Mangiapane scored his first power-play goal of the season. Oliver Moore tapped in the loose rebound for Chicago. The Blackhawks led 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Rangers responded on their own power play. A slick passing sequence ended with Zibanejad scoring between the circles. The goal made it 2-1. However, a slashing penalty on Jaroslav Chmelar sent the Rangers back to the kill. The Blackhawks went back on the power play late in the period. Mangiapane scored his second of the game from an open area. Chicago took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Neither team scored in the second period. The Blackhawks began to play better at even strength. The Rangers found serious momentum in the first half of the third period. New York outshot the Blackhawks 10-1 in that span. They generated 1.2 expected goals during that time. Spencer Knight continued to perform well in goal for Chicago.

The Rangers outshot the Blackhawks 13-1 through the final 20 minutes. They could not produce a tally to tie the game. Without key players, the Rangers lack the scorers on the roster right now. They need to get healthy to win games. The team has been too shorthanded to generate the needed production from the top six.

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A power play that is beginning to gain traction is a positive sign. However, the minimal high-quality chances at even strength are alarming. The Rangers cannot beat inferior opponents with their current offensive struggles. It is a whole-team issue that needs addressing. The marquee skaters must start figuring it out at 5-on-5 play.

Injuries have also hit the team AHL affiliate in Hartford. This has limited recall options for the Blueshirts. The team needs more bodies on the roster. The Rangers will look to get back on track when they return home. They will face the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden. The team must play mistake-free hockey to survive their current struggles.