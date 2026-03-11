Rangers Snap Losing Streak as Dylan Garand Leads 3-1 Victory Over Blues

Dylan Garand made 31 saves and the Rangers got goals from Adam Fox, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 and end a four-game losing streak.

The New York Rangers ended their four-game losing streak with a decisive 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Rookie goaltender Dylan Garand delivered a standout performance by making 31 saves in his eleventh consecutive start since Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury. The win improved the Rangers' record to eight wins, seven losses, and one tie, providing a much-needed boost to a franchise struggling to find consistency.

Garand nearly secured a shutout but allowed a late goal when Pius Suter scored off a rebound with only 57 seconds remaining in the game. This final tally brought Suter's season total to four goals, marking the only blemish on an otherwise impressive outing for the young netminder. Garand had previously struggled with an .871 save percentage over his last seven games, making this performance critical for his standing as the primary goaltender.

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The first period saw the Rangers commit three penalties while facing heavy pressure from the Blues. Despite defensive lapses, Garand turned aside all ten shots he faced, including key stops on Mason McTavish and others who threatened from high-danger areas. The Blues controlled significant portions of the early play, but New York managed to survive the power-play threats without surrendering a lead.

New York killed the remaining minute of their third penalty to start the second period before striking on offense. Adam Fox scored his second goal of the season on a shot from the slot, assisted by Tye Kartye and J.T. Miller. Fox and Miller both recorded assists that marked their seventh of the year, highlighting their continued offensive contributions during this challenging stretch for the team.

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Garand remained perfect with eleven more saves in the second period, neutralizing threats from Jake Neighbours and Philip Broberg on two-on-one opportunities. The Rangers committed another penalty, bringing their total to four for the game, but the penalty kill unit performed strongly under pressure. They also denied Pavel Buchnevich in the slot while defending their fifth-period advantage, showcasing resilience despite playing with fire.

Will Cuylle made his debut at center and immediately impacted the game by capitalizing on an offensive-zone draw. He fed the puck across to Eeli Tolvanen, who then passed to Oliver Bjorkstrand for his sixth goal of the season. Bjorkstrand sent the puck into an open net after Blues goaltender Joel Hofer was out of position, extending the Rangers' lead to two goals and shifting momentum firmly in New York's favor.

The game remained scoreless until the Blues pulled their goalie in the waning moments of the third period. J.T. Miller hit Eeli Tolvanen with a pass, allowing him to bury a shot into the empty net for his first multi-point game of the season. This empty-net goal sealed the victory for the Rangers, pushing the score to 3-0 before Suter's late consolation goal made the final result 3-1.

By the final minutes, chants of Dylan echoed through Madison Square Garden, reflecting the crowd's appreciation for the goaltender's return to form. While one game cannot reverse the struggles of the past two weeks, this performance brings the Rangers closer to the version of themselves they need to be. The team will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

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Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo continues to progress in his recovery and is nearing a potential return to the lineup. Until Korpisalo makes his statement in net, Garand remains central to the Rangers' strategy and success. The coaching staff will monitor his development closely to determine if this strong showing secures his role for the remainder of the season.