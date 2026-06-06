NY Rangers Shockingly Not Named Landing Spot for Red Wings Star

As the NHL Draft and free agency get closer for the New York Rangers, the team will be preparing for an important offseason. Coming off a terrible campaign thi

As the NHL Draft and free agency get closer for the New York Rangers, the team will be preparing for an important offseason. Coming off a terrible campaign this season, the Rangers are a team that is going to be hungry to improve.

New York has now missed the playoffs for two straight years, and they certainly don’t want to have a repeat of this campaign. In order to improve, additions are going to have to be made for the Rangers as they will have a few clear spots. Adding at least one player for their top six will be a major need. Scoring for this unit was lacking at times, and that should be the top priority.

However, accomplishing that will not be easy. While New York has a ton of cap space, free agency is lacking and the team might not be able to get their answer on the open market. If that ends up being the case, the Rangers might look to the trade market. As the offseason gets closer, names will start to pop up who could be a good option, and one recently did.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images After missing the playoffs once again, Larkin is seemingly looking for a fresh start, and if the Red Wings do end up shopping him, he could be a splash addition wherever he goes. For New York, while center isn’t a major need for them right now, it will be if they elect to trade Vincent Trocheck.of whoever is dealt first could set the market for the other.

Perhaps a package in which they are flipped for each other, with the Rangers adding some more assets, could be something that makes sense for both sides. When looking at what Larkin could bring to the team, his ability to put the puck in at a high rate would be ideal for New York. The 29-year-old has totaled at least 30 goals in five straight years.

There will be no shortage of suitors for a player like Larkin, and the Rangers should certainly be in the mix. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site.

With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Potential Free Agent Target for NY Rangers Could Be OvervaluedThe New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and free agency will play a major part in their plan. However, with this class not looking the

Read more »

NTSB says United jet was too slow and too low in Newark landing accidentFederal investigators say the captain flying the United 767 from Italy was too slow and too low before landing last month at Newark, N.J. The jet struck a light pole, damaging a truck on the turnpike.

Read more »

No One Could Have Guessed Rangers MVP Through One-Third of SeasonThink back to March at the start of the season. Most Texas Rangers fans would have picked shortstop Corey Seager as the team’s MVP.

Read more »

Data Centers Have Become Shockingly Unpopular, Poll FindsAccording to a new Heatmap Pro poll, at least seven in ten Americans would oppose a data center being built near their home.

Read more »