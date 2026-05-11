Rangers place Sean Durzi on IR with lower-body injury, status for road trip uncertain

Sean Durzi has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and may not join the Rangers for the start of their four-game road trip. New York beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Thursday without him.

The New York Rangers placed defenseman Sean Durzi on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the team announced. His IR designation is retroactive to Oct. 26, meaning he has already passed the required seven-day minimum and can be activated at any time.

Durzi Misses Games On Road Trip

Durzi missed his third straight game Thursday when the Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at home. He had also sat out Tuesday's win over the St. Louis Blues, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Head coach Mike Sullivan said he is unsure whether Durzi will be ready for the start of the upcoming four-game road trip. The Rangers open the trip Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

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I do not know that he is going to make the [upcoming Seattle-Western Canada] trip initially, Sullivan said of Durzi on Thursday. However, with this being a four-game road trip, it was encouraging to hear that he could perhaps join the team during it. Durzi has been battling the injury for a couple of weeks.

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He blocked a shot with his hand in the Rangers win over the Anaheim Ducks last month, leading to speculation he had suffered a hand injury. A source refuted that notion and labeled the injury as lower body. He missed a few practices recently for what the team called maintenance, but Sullivan later acknowledged his second-pair defenseman was dealing with an injury.

Durzi Impact On Second Pair Defense

While Durzi has not missed every practice and morning skate since getting hurt, the drop-off in his play is likely tied to it. Durzi was a key offseason acquisition in the Vincent Trocheck trade and has served as a second-pair defenseman. He also quarterbacks the second power-play unit, which forced Adam Fox to play on both units Tuesday and added to his minutes. With Durzi out, Braden Schneider has moved up to play alongside Marcus Pettersson on the second pair.

Scott Morrow has played with Alberts Smits on the third pair and has been impressive. Morrow competed in his third straight game Thursday, continuing to skate on the right side of Smits. His level of play has arguably warranted more ice time once Durzi returns, something Sullivan may consider with Schneider not lighting it up this year. Goaltender Dylan Garand stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced Thursday for his sixth win of the season.

Korpisalo Waits For Conditionng Assignment

The Rangers also placed James Reimer on waivers in anticipation of Joonas Korpisalo returning from a foot infection that has sidelined him since the start of the season. Korpisalo is joining AHL Hartford for his first conditioning assignment with the Wolf Pack. The Rangers received a good report on him, and he could play as soon as Friday in Seattle depending on how he feels. Sullivan said he believes Korpisalo will make the Rangers trip.

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Defense had been the last area of the lineup that had not lost a player to IR before Durzi landed there. The hope is that Durzi can return during the road trip and resume his role on the second pair and second power-play unit. The depth of the blueline, with Morrow stepping in and performing well, has helped soften the blow of his absence.