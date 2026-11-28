The New York Rangers lineup has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, leaving head coach Mike Sullivan with some incredibly difficult decisions to make. G

Mar 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller talks to center Mika Zibanejad during the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Rangers lineup has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, leaving head coach Mike Sullivan with some incredibly difficult decisions to make.. That won’t get any easier now that they are without Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev, their two offseason acquisitions who were being relied upon to score goals, and Any team that is without three top-six players is going to struggle to find a rhythm on the ice.

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Guys are going to be counted on to step up and play more prominent roles, such as Will Cuylle, who is locked into a top-six spot for the foreseeable future. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Sullivan is going to have to consider some risky moves.