Rangers Power Play Struggles in 3-1 Loss to Oilers, Center Depth Issues Emerge

The Rangers lost 3-1 to the Oilers despite a three-game win streak, with a struggling power play and center depth issues. The team made lineup changes and recalled Glenn Gawdin.

The New York Rangers' three-game winning streak ended with a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Rangers made a lineup change, replacing Matt Rempe with Luke Glendening and rearranging the bottom six, but it did not prevent the defeat.

A critical early mistake led to the Oilers' first goal. Dylan Garand made a bad pass behind the net that hit off the back of the net right to Connor McDavid, who scored an easy goal to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. Despite outplaying the Oilers for much of the night, the Rangers could only muster one short-handed goal. The power play continued to struggle, going 0-for-5 on the night.

Also read NHL Tonight: Guide to Rangers-Oilers, Flyers-Canucks, Islanders-Sharks

Rangers Power Play Struggles

New York ranks 24th in the league with an 18.9% success rate. This is a significant drop from last season when the unit was one of the best in the league. Players like Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere, who are having strong campaigns overall, have not found the same success on the power play. Fox has 22 points this season, but only six on the power play, compared to 24 of his 53 points last year.

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The Rangers' center depth has been a major issue. Joseph Veleno suffered a lower-body injury four games into the season and was sidelined for about 3.5 months. Rookie Cole Beaudoin got a four-game look but didn't fit, and veteran Justin Dowling also didn't work out. The team signed 37-year-old Luke Glendening to a one-year, $850,000 contract after a professional tryout.

Glendening has zero points in four games but has been serviceable. On Tuesday, the Rangers recalled 29-year-old Glenn Gawdin, who hasn't played in the NHL since one game with the Ducks in 2023-24. To make room, Alberts Smits, who missed two games with an upper-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. Neither Juuso Parssinen nor Carey Terrance, acquired in the Chris Kreider trade, are ready to contribute.

Center Depth And Injuries

Top centers Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller have combined for just four 5-on-5 goals through 19 games. The Rangers have been limited to one or no goals in six of their nine losses. Miller, who has four goals, expressed frustration: "Hard on myself in that department.

I feel like I'm all over the net right now, and nothing seemed to find the net. We're just missing that timely goal. That was a big game for us [Monday]. I thought if we could get one [Monday], it really had the ball rolling for us.

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It hurts a little right now, but we got a day off [Tuesday] to think about it and then we'll move forward to Calgary.

Coaching Adjustments And Calgary Game

" Head coach Mike Sullivan and assistant coach David Quinn, who runs the power play, have split up Zibanejad and Miller and double-shifted Adam Fox to spark the units. Sullivan said, "They're, for the most part, getting fairly split even. Sometimes, if Mika's line's on the ice and they're tired, we'll go with the other unit. And then sometimes, if they're both fresh, it's a sense of, 'OK, who do we think is going well?

' The other thing is I thought J.T. was pretty good in the faceoff circle, so he's inclined to win the opening faceoff, which gives us zone time. When he's dominant in the faceoff circle like that, that helps. So there are multiple reasons why we make the decisions, but it's not a case of one's getting favored over the other. For the most part, they've been pretty split 50-50 down the middle.

" Despite the struggles, the Rangers have shown flashes, scoring power-play goals in two consecutive games against the Flyers and Kraken. However, consistency remains elusive. With the team's playoff hopes hanging in the balance, fixing the power play and finding offensive production from their top centers is crucial. The Rangers will look to regroup as they continue their road trip in Calgary.