NY Rangers Have Winning Streak Snapped Against Oilers

With a three-game winning streak coming into Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Rangers knew they would be facing one of the best teams in t

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Evan Bouchard knocks the puck away from New York Rangers forward Noah Laba during the second period at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With a three-game winning streak coming into Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, the New York Rangers knew they would be facing one of the best teams in the NHL, and one that just beat them recently. Even though there have been some ups and downs so far this year, the team has been playing a bit better following a tough stretch of hockey.

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However, Monday night was a tall task against the best player on the planet right now. In the first period, Dylan Garand made a really bad mistake behind the net and ultimately passed the puck right to Connor McDavid with an open net. To little surprise, McDavid was able to score, and it was simply a bad error by Garand to give the Oilers a lead.

The Rangers started the second period on the man-advantage, but were unable to capitalize and tie the game. Shortly after, the Oilers would strike again for their second goal. Leon Draisaitl was able to score his 17th of the season with assists going to Vasily Podkolzin and Mattias Ekholm. New York would challenge this goal with McDavid making some contact with Garand in the crease.

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However, it was ultimately ruled a goal, and the Rangers went to the penalty kill.so far this season, and it was once again during a critical stretch. Following a Braden Schneider penalty for hitting the puck out of play, the Rangers went on to a five-on-three kill.

However, with a leaking Jaroslav Chmelar coming out of the box, Mika Zibanejad hit him with a pass for his second goal of the year and the third shorthanded goal of the year for the Rangers. It was an important sequence for New York, who couldn’t have afforded to go down three goals. Overall, the Rangers played pretty well in the second period.

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi tries to find a puck by looking over top of New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect New York continued their strong play in the third and they were arguably the better team on Monday night.

One area that the team is going to have to work on is their power play. With five chances, coming up empty on all of them hurt them in this one. With the net empty, it would be Draisaitl scoring his second of the night, which was also shorthanded. This was a game that it felt like the Rangers were the better team for most of the night.

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However, the early mistake by Garand proved to be costly and they never recovered. Next up for the Rangers will be the penultimate game of their road trip against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online.

He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20