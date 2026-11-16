NY Rangers Fortunate Pavel Dorofeyev Has Avoided Injury

The start of his New York Rangers tenure has not gone according to plan for forward Pavel Dorofeyev. Acquired this offseason from the Vegas Golden Knights in a

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev moves the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the third period at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectsigned to a massive seven-year contract extension , Dorofeyev has some expectations to live up to. Thus far, he has fallen short of them with only six goals through 21 games, with a plus/minus ratio of -18. While the production has not been at the level the team had hoped, at least he has been able to stay healthy and be on the ice.

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However, even that became a question mark when he left practice early for precautionary reasons in preparation for the team’s game against the Montreal Canadiens following their four-game road trip. Luckily for Dorofeyev and the Rangers, he looks to have avoided anything serious.

Whatever the precaution was, he has overcome the issue and was back out on the ice for the optional skate this morning, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X.Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Pavel Dorofeyev controls the puck in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect He added that the forward looked good during the session and that he should be all systems go against the Canadiens, assuming his role in the lineup.

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Along with the update on Dorofeyev, it was revealed that Joonas Korpisalo will be starting in net for New York. This will be the veteran’s third start since returning from IR with a foot infection. He and Dylan Garand have alternated starts since that point, with head coach Mike Sullivan having confidence in each of them to get the job done. Dorofeyev is on the ice right now and looks like he’s good for tonight.

Korpisalo will get the start in net. As for Dorofeyev, Sullivan is still looking for ways to get him going on the offensive end of the ice. On pace for 24 goals this season, that is woefully short of the expectations that the team had when acquiring him after back-to-back campaigns of at least 35 goals.

He is failing to make much of a positive impact thus far, as evidenced by his -18 plus/minus ratio, which is hard to fathom given how much success the team has had. Also, the next closest player is Will Cuylle at -4, which has to mean just some bad luck for the talented winger. Mike Sullivan repeated that Pavel Dorofeyev left practice for precautionary reasons.

Asked if there's any concern about him missing tomorrow's game, he said "not to my knowledge.

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"Dorofeyev’s getting plenty of opportunities to score, leading the team with 64 shots on goal, but he hasn’t been able to consistently put the puck past opposing goaltenders. The Rangers certainly hope there is some positive regression, with his 9.4% shooting rate being well below his career average of 14.3%. His 12 points are tied for sixth on the team, as he has scored six goals and handed out six assists.

Ideally, both of those numbers would start to increase asKenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.