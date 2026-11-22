The New York Rangers lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden, snapping their three-game winning streak. Carolina scored three goals in the second period to break open a 1-1 game.

The New York Rangers saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

The Rangers, playing without Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, and Alberts Smits, kept it close for more than half the game before faltering late in the second period. It was the Rangers first of three meetings with the Hurricanes over their next nine games. Collecting points against the Metropolitan Division leaders will be crucial for their playoff hopes. Carolina entered the game as the highest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging 4.13 goals per game.

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Hurricanes Strike First on Shorthanded Goal

In the first period, the Hurricanes got on the board first. On a Rangers power play, a misplay from behind the net by New York resulted in a shorthanded goal for Eric Robinson. After the puck popped out of an Adam Fox-Jordan Staal battle along the end boards, Scott Morrow could not slow down in time to collect it, and it was served to Robinson on a silver platter for the 1-0 lead. The Rangers quickly got another power play.

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Jesperi Kotkaniemi slashed the newest Ranger, Max Sasson, to send the Blueshirts back on the power play. On a pass from Miller to Fox, Fox threw the puck toward the net for Mika Zibanejad to tip in his sixth goal of the season, tying the game 1-1. The power play unit has been a hot topic for the Rangers, and it was good to see one get home for them.

The Rangers matched the Hurricanes hard-nosed style through the opening 20 minutes, dumping 16 shots on Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi. But as has been the case at times this season, the Blueshirts were not able to capitalize enough on their momentum. They needed more than one goal in their strong stretch of play. In the second period, penalties continued, but the Hurricanes took the lead once again.

Carolina Takes Control with Early Lead

On nice passing in the zone, Carolina scored on a nice move by Jackson Blake to beat Dylan Garand. The Hurricanes continued to build momentum and took over control of the game. Alexander Nikishin hit a missile of a shot past Garand from deep for his third of the season, making it 3-1. Carolina would not stop there.

Less than a minute later, on a nice pass from Sebastian Aho, Sean Walker beat Garand to make it 4-1. Walker and Nikishin scored 41 seconds apart, while Blake's seventh goal of the season at the 13:13 mark of the second period made it three goals in 5:14 for Carolina. A 1-1 game was completely broken open by a three-goal second period from the Canes. The Rangers struggled in the second period, especially in the second half.

Their offense went cold beginning in the middle frame as they were held to just three shots on goal. Hitting three posts throughout the loss, the Rangers finishing touch continues to be finicky this season. In the third period, the Rangers got some good looks, but ultimately the Hurricanes continued to control play. The Rangers got another power play goal, this time from captain J.T.

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Rangers Rally Late but Fall Short

Miller on an assist from Adam Fox, with an empty net and a six-on-four advantage. One more goal was scored, with Jordan Martinook scoring on the empty net, assisted by Seth Jarvis, to bring the game to a 5-2 final. The Rangers power play went 2-for-5 on the day, including Miller's late tally. It still was not enough to counter the highest-scoring team in the NHL.

This was a big test for New York to showcase what they could do against the best of the best in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, there were mistakes and missteps by the team that contributed to the loss.

Next up for the Rangers will be a quick two-game road trip later in the week, starting with a road game against the Buffalo Sabres. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site.

With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20