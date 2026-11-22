In New York, the scales of justice are out of balance: In every instance, politicians favor the criminals over the public.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference in New York, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, announcing plans to close Rikers Island by 2032.

In New York, the scales of justice are out of balance: In every instance, politicians favor the criminals over the public. Luchiano Lewis, who held Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock while his accomplice stabbed her to death through the heart, was released from state prison after . He had been sentenced to nine years to life, and had slashed another person in juvenile detention while awaiting trial. It didn’t matter.

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In New York, prison sentences are only vague suggestions.killed a 62-year-old woman on Friday . He had been released again and again and again by left-wing judges, including on the day of the killing. It didn’t matter. No one can be held on bail for drugs and stealing and assault.

No one is allowed to put two-and-two together and treat a recidivist like the ticking time bomb they are. Mayor Mamdani’s answer to all this? He wants to spring more than 1,000 accused murderers, rapists and thieves from prison in order to close Rikers Island. It doesn’t matter that the borough-based jails meant to replace Rikers can hold 2,000 fewer inmates than Rikers, even with the Rikers population being at historic lows.

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The calculus is always how many criminals can we let go rather than how unsafe it makes the city. Earlier this year, Mamdani put out an emotional statement when Rikers inmate Clarence Woodward died of a medical emergency inside his cell.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss,” Mamdani wrote. There was no mention of victim Jose Miranda, Will any of these leaders even acknowledge the 62-year-old woman Florentino killed in what appears to be a sex attack by the drifter? Will there be any regret about the 38 TIMES he was let go before the killing? Don’t hold your breath.

For the progressives in the City Council and in Albany, there is no crime so horrific, no injustice so outrageous that it will sway them from their “shut all the prisons” and “defund the NYPD” shibboleths. They don’t care about us. They only care about the man holding the knife.