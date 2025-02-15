NY Man Arrested in 15-Year-Old Cold Case Killing of Trans Performer

A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with the 2012 murder of Lorena Xtravaganza, a transgender performer whose apartment was set ablaze.

A New York man was arrested Friday in connection with the cold case killing of a transgender performer, 15 years after her apartment was set ablaze, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced in a press release. Henry Pacheco, 44, of Brooklyn, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, arson, and other related offenses for the alleged death of Lorelise Escalera Ferrer.

Ferrer, 25, who performed under the stage name Lorena Xtravaganza, was found deceased in her bed following a fire that destroyed her Brooklyn apartment. The statement revealed that she had relocated to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming a performer and resided on the third floor of a building in the Bushwick neighborhood. She was a prominent member of the House of Xtravaganza, widely recognized as one of the most acclaimed performance groups in New York City's ballroom scene. 'She was a powerful force within the House of Xtravaganza, leaving an indelible impact that will be felt forever. Her light continues to shine through all who were touched by her life,' the House of Xtravaganza stated in a social media post. Investigators meticulously reconstructed the events surrounding Ferrer's death during the predawn hours of May 12, 2012, utilizing surveillance footage and phone records. Surveillance video allegedly captured Pacheco entering Ferrer's building around 2:20 a.m. and exiting over an hour later. Minutes after his departure, a camera captured what appeared to be smoke emanating from the third-floor apartment, according to the statement. Ferrer was discovered dead in her bed, although other residents managed to escape the inferno. The Medical Examiner determined that she had been killed before the fire began and that the fire itself was intentionally set, as confirmed by authorities. Phone records revealed that Pacheco had made numerous calls to the victim prior to the fire. Notably, her phone was answered after the time of death as established by the New York City Medical Examiner, indicating that someone else had used the phone after her demise. Pacheco is currently being held without bail pending his next court appearance. 'The horrific murder of Lorena Escalera, a beloved transgender performer, devastated her Brooklyn neighbors and chosen LGBTQIA+ family, who continue to face the ongoing threat of hatred and violence,' stated NYPD Commissioner Tisch in a press release. 'Let this indictment send a clear message to those living in fear for who they are: public safety does not discriminate, and every New Yorker deserves to feel safe at home.' In a separate but related development, New York State police charged five individuals with second-degree murder on Friday for allegedly abusing and killing a transgender person.





