NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Keeps $220,000 Salary After Failed Bid Against Hochul

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado continues to receive his $220,000 taxpayer-funded salary nearly nine months after launching and then ending a failed primary campaign to unseat Governor Kathy Hochul, despite having lost his office space and many responsibilities.

After his fallout with Gov. Hochul and failed campaign to unseat her, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado still collects a $220,000 taxpayer funded salary.

But what exactly has he been doing to earn that paycheck? New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado earns $220,000 a year in taxpayer-funded salary, making him one of the highest-paid lieutenant governors in the country.

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But nearly nine months after ending his unsuccessful campaign to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul, what exactly has he been doing to earn that paycheck? Delgado remains New York's second-highest-ranking state official despite a political falling-out with Hochul that reportedly cost him office space, staff and many of his previous responsibilities.

Tensions between Hochul and Delgado date back to 2024, but their strained relationship came to a head in February 2025, when Delgado announced he would not seek reelection as Hochul's running mate. The governor's administration responded by announcing that responsibilities previously handled by Delgado's office would be reassigned.

"We will also be reallocating responsibilities within the administration to ensure that important initiatives that had been within the Lieutenant Governor's office are no longer neglected," the governor's communications director, Anthony Hogrebe, said in a statement at the time. Four months later, in June 2025, Delgado launched a primary campaign to challenge Hochul for governor. He ended that campaign in February 2026.

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Despite the political fallout, Delgado remains New York's lieutenant governor, and his $220,000 salary-- equivalent to more than $18,000 a month in taxpayer dollars-- remains unchanged. CBS6 investigative reporter Briana Supardi visited the New York State Capitol to see what had become of Delgado's former office space. At Room 246, previously reported as his office, a construction worker answered the door. The space was undergoing renovations.

CBS6 also made multiple attempts to contact Delgado's office by phone, but the calls went to voicemail. An email sent to an address associated with the office returned an apparent automated reply stating, "This email is no longer active.

"In April, CBS6 submitted a Freedom of Information Law request seeking his official schedule. Instead, CBS6 has received repeated notices extending the time needed to respond. In October, CBS6 also contacted the governor's press office seeking an update on the records request. That email went unanswered.

One of the few publicly available glimpses into Delgado's recent activities comes from his personal Facebook page, where he has shared photos from public appearances, places he's visited and people he's met. Horner said an elected official's schedule should not be so difficult for the public to obtain.

"There's no excuse for that," Horner said. "This should be basic information. No one should have to file anything under the Freedom of Information Law to get it.

""Every taxpayer in New York has a right to know what any elected official is doing, including lieutenant governor," Horner said. Horner believes elected officials should routinely make their schedules available to the public rather than requiring people to submit formal records requests.

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"They have a calendar of their events that all should be made public," Horner said. "The governor does sort of that and the lieutenant governor should do it too. " Horner also suggested that prolonged delays in releasing public records could reflect a reluctance to disclose information about Delgado's reduced role. "New York government in general tends to drag its feet when it comes to fulfilling freedom of information requests if they don't want to," Horner said.

"And in this case, if the lieutenant governor doesn't have a lot in his portfolio and if the existing governor does not give him any responsibilities, maybe then he doesn't want people to know. "Under New York's Constitution, the lieutenant governor serves as president of the state Senate and assumes the governor's duties under certain circumstances.

However, much of the position's day-to-day workload depends on responsibilities assigned by the governor.

"Given the relationship, you know, the governor does not want to give the lieutenant governor any responsibilities," said Blair Horner, senior policy adviser for the New York Public Interest Research Group. Horner noted that Senate rules allow someone else to preside over proceedings, meaning the lieutenant governor does not necessarily have to be present.

"He doesn't really have to be there," Horner said. "And then the rest of it is pretty much at the whim of the governor. " Unlike most state employees, the lieutenant governor is independently elected and cannot simply be fired by the governor. Delgado will remain in office through the end of his term on Dec. 31, regardless of whether Hochul assigns him additional responsibilities.

Delgado's $220,000 annual salary works out to approximately $18,333 a month. To be clear, the absence of Delgado's official schedule does not mean he hasn't been working. His public social media posts document some activities, and his constitutional responsibilities remain in place. But without the requested records, CBS6 has been unable to independently verify the full scope of his official work.

Although the law establishes procedures and deadlines for responding to public records requests, repeated extensions can make obtaining information or challenging an agency's response a lengthy process.