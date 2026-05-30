NY Governor’s Race: Blakeman can unlock millions in campaign matching funds, appeals court says

Republican Bruce Blakeman will be allowed to access roughly $4 million in public funds for his campaign in the 2026 New York governor's race, an Albany-based

Republican governor candidate Bruce Blakeman is eligible to access millions in public matching funds, an appeals court says. Republican Bruce Blakeman will be allowed to access roughly $4 million in public funds for his campaign in the 2026 New York governor’s race, an Albany-based appellate courtThe Appellate Division, Third Department unanimously upheld a lower court’s ruling that overturned the state Public Campaign Finance Board’s Marchthat Blakeman’s campaign was ineligible to access matching funds because it had not correctly filed for them.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive running to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November’s election, said he was “very gratified and very happy” that the appellate division upheld the ruling against the campaign finance board. He continued to criticize the board’s 4-3 decision as partisan, as only the Democratic members voted to deny him the matching funds.

“We all knew from day one that this was dirty politics and this was something that was done to try and frustrate our ability to get matching funds even though we complied with everything that was required under the statute,” Blakeman said at a press conference. “It gives me great confidence that we have an independent judiciary.

” A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign and the Public Campaign Finance Board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s ruling.the Long Island Press, a sister publication of amNewYork, that the governor is critical of how Blakeman spends his campaign money. The Democratic co-director of the campaign finance board said court rulings overturning their decision shouldn’t be mistaken as indicators that the Republican canddiate “followed the rules. ” Hochul elected not to participate in the matching fund program.

She has roughly $20 million more cash on hand than Blakeman in the race, according to recent filings;The campaign finance board initially ruled that Blakeman’s campaign was not eligible for matching funds because he applied for them before he chose his running mate, then never officially submitted a lieutenant governor certification for his choice, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, to the board. The board’s Democratic voting members agreed with the board staff’s recommendation that it was up to candidates to be aware of its requirements, follow them, and fix mistakes if they are made.

However, the courts have ruled that decision was arbitrary and capricious, saying that, though Hood did not properly register for the matching funds program, it was on the public finance board to inform the campaign that Hood needed to do so; provide the Republican ticket with the necessary forms to properly update its application for funds after Hood joined the ticket; and offer Blakeman a week-long period to update his campaign’s application after being informed it was incomplete. Since the board failed to do that, the courts said, it was therefore wrong to deny Blakeman the public funds.

The Public Campaign Finance Board’s matching funds program began in 2023 to help candidates without adequate resources run against deep-pocketed ones. This is the first year gubernatorial candidates are included in the program. To qualify for matching funds, a gubernatorial candidate must raise at least $500,000 from no less than 5,000 state residents each contributing under $1,050. The first $250 of contributions from each person are matched six-to-one by taxpayer dollars.

Isabella Gallo covers courts and law for amNewYork Law. She breaks down legal developments, court decisions, cases, lawsuits and the work of attorneys and judges to make the law more accessible to the public and provide a reliable resource to lawyers looking to understand how recent rulings could impact their practice.





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blakeman notches big win against Dem-controlled panel that denied him millions in campaign fundsGOP candidate for governor Bruce Blakeman will be able to tap into up to $4 million in campaign matching funds under a state program, an appeals court ruled Thursday.

Read more »

Blakeman defiantly sticks by ICE agreement – setting up likely showdown over Hochul sanctuary lawThe measures passed by Democratic lawmakers and signed by Hochul Wednesday are some of the most sweeping anti-ICE policies in the country, meant to prevent local law enforcement from contacting or …

Read more »

2 transport union chapters endorse GOP’s Bruce Blakeman for governor in snub to HochulTwo transport union chapters are backing Republican Bruce Blakeman in a snub to incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul for governor, The Post has learned.

Read more »

Voters Hit With a Same-Name Senate CurveballThe race is considered “lean Republican.”

Read more »