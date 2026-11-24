New York Attorney General Letitia James is among those suing to stop the new rule that would prevent families with undocumented members from receiving federal housing assistance starting in December.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is among those suing to stop the new rule that would prevent families with undocumented members from receiving federal housing assistance starting in December.

Census changes could cost NY and CT more than 1 million people. Why the Trump administration says it's necessaryNew York Attorney General Letitia James is among those suing to stop the new rule that would prevent families with undocumented members from receiving federal housing assistance starting in December.

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"These are children who could lose their bedrooms, their schools and the stability every child needs to thrive," James says. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, however, says there are legally eligible families across the country who are waiting for affordable housing. It added that taxpayer-funded housing should prioritize those citizens and eligible immigrants. Census changes could cost NY and CT more than 1 million people. Why the Trump administration says it's necessary