New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the former operators of a downtown Rochester hotel, a renovation contractor and Holiday Inn parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts, alleging dozens of immigrant workers were

Rochester, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the former operators of a downtown Rochester hotel, a renovation contractor and Holiday Inn parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts, alleging dozens of immigrant workers were trafficked and forced to renovate the property without pay.

The lawsuit, filed in Monroe County Supreme Court, alleges workers at the Holiday Inn on State Street were threatened with deportation, eviction and arrest when they demanded payment. It also accuses contractor Roman Petrik of sexually assaulting a worker. The allegations have not been proven in court.

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Enlace Services Executive Director Irene Sanchez said the organization began working with the workers in 2024, after its outreach team encountered them while providing case management to migrant families relocated from New York City to the hotel.

“We started spotting them in the service elevators and started engaging with them and inviting them to attend some of our activities and events,” Sanchez said. “And slowly gained their trust. That’s how we identified them and started working with them. ” Sanchez said Enlace alerted the Attorney General’s Office and the Worker Justice Center of New York to the workers' concerns in 2024.

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The Attorney General’s Office says workers were promised hourly wages and housing at the hotel, but most stopped receiving pay after their first two weeks. The lawsuit alleges they routinely worked 10- to 13-hour days, six days a week, sometimes logging 98 to 112 hours in a single week ahead of inspections and renovation deadlines. One worker, promised $18 an hour, worked approximately 68 hours a week for 29 weeks, according to the complaint.

The state alleges the worker earned about $30,506 but received just $2,200. Sanchez said the workers’ families, including children, were also affected. The lawsuit alleges they were housed on the hotel's abandoned seventh floor, which lacked heat, electricity, running water and functioning bathrooms. The floor had been out of service since at least 2016, according to the state.

“It was a large group of workers that was impacted,” Sanchez said. “Workers were talking about families and children also being involved, living in inhumane conditions where nobody should have been living. ” The lawsuit alleges Petrik and hotel owner Nayan Patel threatened workers with immigration enforcement when they demanded wages. At least three workers were also allegedly evicted after seeking payment.

“It was a very scary time for them,” Sanchez said. “They were working so often without pay and in those conditions because they literally had no money to go nowhere else. ” The state further alleges IHG knew workers were being exploited but continued to benefit from the renovation.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, IHG managers spoke with workers during a June 2024 visit and were told they had not been paid for at least eight months, were living in poor conditions and had been threatened with deportation. **The company allegedly failed to investigate the wage complaints. Sanchez said Enlace and partner agencies helped relocate workers to safer housing. Many have since found jobs and are receiving health care and mental health support.

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“They are being treated with respect and with dignity,” Sanchez said. “Some of them got married, some have children, some are really learning English now. They are being part of the community now. ” The Attorney General’s Office is seeking unpaid wages, restitution, damages and penalties, along with profits the defendants allegedly earned from the workers' labor.

The lawsuit also asks the court to bar Petrik and his company from the renovation business, and Patel and his company from the hotel business in New York. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans condemned the alleged treatment of workers and said the city previously sought to address code violations at the property.

The City of Rochester is appalled by the allegations announced today against former operators of the hotel at 70 State St. The lawsuit brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James brings attention to the scourge of human trafficking, and we applaud the OAG for investigating these serious allegations and bringing justice to victims. The City of Rochester engaged these same owners in an attempt to bring that facility up to City Code and ensure the safety of hotel guests and employees – and ultimately forced its closure due to continued concerns.

We will support Attorney General James as she proceeds with this lawsuit, and remain committed to working with the foreclosing mortgage holder to get this important Downtown hotel property in the hands of a new owner. Sanchez said Enlace continues to provide free, confidential case management and support services. Workers or members of the public who believe someone may be facing similar circumstances can contact Enlace at 585-566-2559.