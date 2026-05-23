NXIVM – The Abusive Sex Cult Led by Keith Raniere, Shrouded in Pseudoscience and Cherry-Picked Philosophy

NXIVM, founded by self-help guru Keith Raniere, was marketed as a wellness and personal development programme aimed at creating a better world. An intertwined network of self-help gurus in counter-culture movements, NXIVM increasingly moved towards a more authoritarian and potentially criminal structure.

When Sarah Edmondson first joined NXIVM in 2005, she thought she was signing up for a wellness and personal development programme, designed to shape the world into a better place.

Founded in 1998 by self-help guru Keith Raniere, the group marketed itself as a ‘community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people’, an organisation ‘working to build a better world’. For Sarah, a struggling actress, NXIVM promised her everything: success, kinship, and a true purpose in life.

Back then, she would have called someone mad if they had told her that 12 years later, she would be unknowingly taking a vow of lifelong allegiance to being a slave in an abusive sex cult with Raniere at the helm. The Canadian’s time in the group culminated in a disturbing episode in 2017 during which a doctor branded her beneath the hip with Raniere’s initials using a white-hot cautery in a sordid ‘initiation ceremony’.

After that, she witnessed women being forced to ‘punish’ each other with paddles for disobedience, and soon realised they were being used as ‘slaves’ made to have sex with their leader. She escaped the cult that year and went public with her story, quickly triggering, together with other whistleblowers, the arrest of Raniere and the dramatic demise of NXIVM on the world stage.

Sarah Edmondson and her husband Anthony Ames share their experiences of the abusive cult in their book, ‘Unbreakable: My Journey from NXIVM Cult Member to Freedom Advocate’. NXIVM was founded by Keith Raniere, a self-help guru charged with sex trafficking and possessing child pornography, who ‘enjoyed destroying people's lives and pretending that it was the opposite'. Members were coerced into high-level positions and travelled the world as Raniere's disciples, gaining money, VISA cards, and private planes.

It was a massively profitable venture for “everyone” except the victims, who were brainwashed into thinking they were building a better world





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New Consciousness Movements Sex Trafficking Keith Raniere Satellite Program NXIVM Cult Mind Control Satellite Program Authoritarianism Brainwashing Corporate Misogyny Rabbit Ranch

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