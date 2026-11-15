NWS set to survey damage after tornadoes touch down in Delaware, New Jersey

The National Weather Service is set to survey damage after tornadoes touched down Thursday in Delaware and New Jersey.

Crews are expected to visit New Castle County, Delaware, and Burlington County, New Jersey, on Friday to assess the damage and determine the strength and size of the tornadoes.

Here are where our survey teams are headed for tomorrow to examine damage from the storms earlier this afternoon. The full results of those surveys will be issued sometime Friday afternoon or Friday evening. #NJwx #DEwx https://t.co/7bWuetoXsUFrom downed trees and power lines to an overturned farm stand and a collapsed barn, Thursday's severe weather left a trail of damage across both states. No injuries have been reported.

Also read Tornado touches down in New Castle County, Delaware, NWS confirms

Strong storms brought tornadoes to Delaware and New Jersey as well as hail in the Pennsylvania suburbs. NBC10's Robert Johnson, Shaira Arias, Siobhan McGirl and Miguel Martinez-Valle report. On Thursday night, the Chesterfield Township Fire Department in Burlington County said it was aware of numerous incidents involving flooding, damaged homes and property, as well as downed trees and power lines.

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Chesterfield-Crosswicks Road between Waln Road and Margerum RoadRoute 545 southbound between Old York Road and White Pine RoadHail in Parkside, Delaware County A wind shift Thursday night brought colder air into the region, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they're in the 30s throughout Friday.