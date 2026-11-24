The National Weather Service warns of significant flood risks in South Florida due to saturated ground and heavy rain. Residents must prepare for street flooding and road closures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Miami- South Florida has activated a flood watch affecting coastal and metropolitan Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County. This advisory remains in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night as residents face the threat of widespread urban flooding.

Flood Watch Timeline And Rainfall Expectations

The NWS Miami-South Florida projects rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches across the affected area. However, localized regions may experience significantly higher precipitation with totals of 4 to 6 inches being possible. These figures are critical because the ground is already holding excessive moisture from recent storms.

Also read ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 22: Next week's coastal flood alert elevated and extended

Specific timing for the precipitation varies slightly by location but generally follows a pattern of increasing intensity overnight. Showers are likely to begin tonight before 1 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. After 4 a.m., the region can expect continued showers with a possible thunderstorm developing.

Saturated Ground Exacerbates Flooding Risks

The primary driver for this heightened alert is the exceptionally wet conditions that have persisted over the last 30 days. According to data from the NWS Miami-South Florida, portions of Palm Beach and Broward Counties have received 400 to 600 percent of their normal rainfall. Similarly, Miami-Dade County has seen between 200 to 300 percent of its average precipitation.

Advertisement

This deluge has left the soil in the east coast metro areas of South Florida thoroughly saturated. The National Weather Service explicitly warns that the ground cannot absorb additional water, meaning even moderate rainfall will create exacerbated flooding issues. The saturation level means that runoff will not infiltrate the earth but will instead flow directly into streets and drainage systems.

Urban Infrastructure And Structural Impacts

Heavy rain from this system is expected to cause street flooding and immediate road closures in many neighborhoods. The NWS Miami-South Florida warns that structures in flood-prone areas may suffer impacts due to the rising water levels. Poor drainage areas and dense urban zones are particularly vulnerable to these conditions.

Rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations are also at risk for flooding due to excessive runoff. The agency advises that those living in flood-prone areas should be ready to take action immediately should flooding develop. This preparation is essential given the speed at which water levels can rise in already saturated environments.

Public Safety Guidelines For Drivers And Pedestrians

The NWS Miami-South Florida issues stern warnings regarding personal safety in flood waters. Six inches of swiftly moving water has the potential to sweep an adult off their feet. Consequently, the agency urges the public to stay away from all flood waters regardless of their apparent depth.

Advertisement

Drivers are instructed to turn around and drive in the other direction if they encounter a flooded road. Walking or driving through floodwater is dangerous because it can hide debris, sharp objects, downed power lines, and even dangerous wildlife. If a driver is caught on a flooded road with water rising quickly, they must get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground to ensure their survival.