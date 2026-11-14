NW Florida authorities arrest former teacher on possession of child sexual abuse material

OCSO says it has arrested 41-year old Joseph Craig Ballreich

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posts on its Facebook page that it has arrested a former teacher on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Here is the post: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Former Teacher on 30 Counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has charged a former teacher, 41-year old Joseph Craig Ballreich, with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material . Investigators received information from a third-party service that identified communications and images associated with Ballreich. During the investigation, investigators obtained a warrant to search his residence.

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A subsequent search of Ballreich’s cell phone revealed files containing child sexual abuse material. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ballreich in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon and transported him to the Santa Rosa County Jail, where he is being held pending transfer to Okaloosa County.

“I’m proud of the dedication and professionalism our ICAC Unit has shown throughout this investigation,” Sheriff Eric Aden said. “Protecting children is one of our most important responsibilities, and I’m grateful for the care our investigators bring to this work every day. I also appreciate the U.S. Marshals Service’s assistance in making the arrest. As our investigators continue to review the digital evidence, I encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact our office.

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” “The Okaloosa County School District was notified late Friday, November 13, 2026, that former employee Joseph Ballreich was arrested,” said Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers.

“The District strongly condemns the actions alleged in this case. Any conduct that exploits or harms children is reprehensible and directly contradicts the values and responsibilities we uphold as a school district. As always, we will fully cooperate with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office throughout its investigation. The safety, protection, and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.

” The investigation remains ongoing as investigators continue to review the recovered digital evidence. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.