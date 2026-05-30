Nvidia Will Pay Homeowners $22,000 a Year to Turn Their Backyard Into an AI Data Center

Nvidia and startup SPAN are launching a program that pays homeowners over $22,000 annually to install mini AI data centers at home, turning residential properties into decentralized computing nodes. Learn how it works, the financial incentives, and what it means for the future of AI infrastructure.

Nvidia Wants to Put AI Data Centers in Your Backyard—And Pay You $22,000 a Year

In a move that could reshape the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure, Nvidia is partnering with startup SPAN to offer homeowners over $22,000 a year—roughly $1,800 per month—to install compact AI data centers on their properties.

The initiative aims to address the growing demand for computing power while bypassing traditional data center constraints. Dubbed an “AI node,” the unit is about the size of an outdoor air conditioning condenser and is equipped with Nvidia GPUs. It connects to the home’s existing power and internet infrastructure, effectively turning a residential property into a miniature data center. The program is expected to launch pilot installations later this year, with broader rollout pending.

How It Works: The SPAN Partnership

SPAN, a California-based energy management startup, is providing the hardware and integration expertise. The AI node is designed to be installed outside the home, much like a central AC unit, and operates quietly with minimal visual impact. Homeowners need only provide space and a stable internet connection; SPAN handles maintenance and monitoring. In return, participants receive monthly payments that can total over $22,000 annually.

The exact amount depends on the node’s utilization and local electricity costs. Nvidia and SPAN see this as a win-win: homeowners get a new income stream, and AI companies gain access to distributed computing resources without building massive centralized data centers.

Why Decentralize AI Data Centers?

The AI boom has created an insatiable appetite for computational power.

Training large language models and running inference at scale requires vast GPU clusters, often housed in energy-hungry warehouses. But building new data centers is expensive, slow, and faces regulatory hurdles, especially regarding power grid capacity. As one industry observer noted in a recent Twitch discussion, “The problem from the power company's standpoint is we plan to have every circuit at a certain capacity.

And if these guys come in and want all the capacity, then we have no room to grow for real people. ” Decentralized nodes spread the load across existing residential grids, potentially easing strain on utility infrastructure. Nvidia’s move also aligns with a broader trend toward edge computing, where data processing occurs closer to the source. This reduces latency and bandwidth usage, making AI applications more responsive for end users.

Financial Incentives and Skepticism

The $22,000 annual payout is eye-catching, but some question whether it’s sustainable. Nvidia’s VP of applied deep learning, Bryan Catanzaro, recently told Axios that for his team, “the cost of compute has far exceeded the cost of employees. ” This highlights how valuable GPU cycles have become—and why Nvidia might be willing to pay homeowners handsomely to lease their spare capacity.

However, critics point out potential pitfalls. Homeowners must sign long-term contracts, and the nodes could increase electricity bills if not managed properly. There are also concerns about noise, heat, and property resale value. SPAN says its nodes are designed to be efficient and unobtrusive, but independent testing is still pending.

Broader Implications for AI Infrastructure

This initiative is part of a larger Nvidia strategy to dominate AI hardware. The company has also invested billions in photonic technology to overcome data transfer bottlenecks, as reported by CNBC. By combining decentralized nodes with faster optical interconnects, Nvidia aims to build a more resilient and scalable AI cloud. If successful, the home data center model could democratize access to AI computing power.

Small developers and researchers might rent capacity from residential nodes, bypassing the high costs of cloud providers. It could also spur competition among energy companies to offer special tariffs for AI hosting.

What Homeowners Need to Know

Eligibility: Requires a detached house with adequate outdoor space and high-speed internet.

Requires a detached house with adequate outdoor space and high-speed internet. Installation: Professional setup by SPAN, including electrical and network connections.

Professional setup by SPAN, including electrical and network connections. Income: Monthly payments based on node utilization; estimated $1,800/month at full capacity.

Monthly payments based on node utilization; estimated $1,800/month at full capacity. Risks:Potential increased energy costs, contractual obligations, and equipment maintenance.

Interested homeowners should consider the following:

SPAN plans to open a waitlist in the coming months, with initial deployments in select US markets. Nvidia has not disclosed the total investment or number of nodes targeted.

Conclusion: A Glimpse into the Future?





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Nvidia’s home AI data center program represents a radical shift in how computing resources are distributed. While it’s too early to predict widespread adoption, the concept taps into several powerful trends: the gig economy, edge computing, and the ever-growing demand for AI processing power. If the economics hold, your neighbor’s backyard might soon be humming with the next generation of artificial intelligence.

SPAN mini AI data center home AI hosting decentralized computing GPU AI infrastructure passive income edge computing energy grid Bryan Catanzaro Axios

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