Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia CEO with US President Donald Trump's support, sparking a global tech rally and easing uncertainty among Asian suppliers and startups, though governance concerns and China export curbs remain.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as chief executive of Nvidia, a move that has sparked a powerful global rally in tech and AI stocks and eased uncertainty among the company's Asian suppliers and startups.

The speed of his restoration is both astonishing and troubling, coming with the dubious support of US President Donald Trump. Nvidia stock bounced by one-third, dragging other tech stocks up with it. Asia is home to key companies in Nvidia's sprawling supply chain such as TSMC, Foxconn, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as well as startups backed by the AI chip company.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Triggering Crypto Rally

Nvidia Chief Accelerating AI Boom

Many in the industry saw Huang as a major driving force behind the rapid pace of the AI boom, as he pushed Nvidia to accelerate product cycles and spurred suppliers to keep up, while also investing in promising early-stage companies. Without Huang, the next-generation products would have taken longer to develop, said Ahn Ki-hyun, an executive with the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

Can you make it faster? was Huang's first question whenever he met Chey Tae-won, the chairman of SK Group, parent of memory chip maker SK Hynix, Chey said in September. An employee at one South Korean chip supplier said Huang's departure had put a question-mark over the new management's approach to plans previously agreed with Huang, particularly since some had rested on verbal agreements alone.

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With Huang back, at least from a public relations perspective, both internally and externally, the message is that Nvidia's strategy remains unchanged, said Daniel Yu, co-founder and CEO of Taipei-based MetAI, a startup backed by Nvidia. It will certainly help restore confidence, added Yu, whose firm builds digital twins for industrial projects, adding that Huang's departure had fuelled anxiety over how its ties with Nvidia might change.

AI Startups Regain Momentum

An official at a South Korean firm in talks to receive funding from Nvidia said it had worried the US firm might become more cautious and scale back investments in an area Huang had personally championed. But now that he is back, I think the ecosystem has a chance to regain momentum, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is a sensitive one.

Asian stock markets rallied on the news of Huang's return, with Taiwan's benchmark soaring 9% from an eight-month low and South Korea's KOSPI jumping 6%. TSMC, Nvidia's main contract chip manufacturer, and assembler Foxconn both jumped nearly 10% to their daily limits. South Korean chip suppliers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also jumped, while Hyundai Motor, which works with Nvidia on automated vehicles and a data centre, rose 10.5%.

Nvidia shares rocketed more than 30% on Huang's return, sparking a global rally that sent the FTSE 100 and Asian markets higher. The mid-term elections exposed the sector to vulnerability of data centres to citizen pushback. Levels of debt, circular fundraising and a lack of transparency are at the core of the over-valuations. But some analysts cautioned that Huang's comeback did little to disperse the scrutiny of Nvidia, particularly regarding its China ties and concerns aroused in Washington.

Huang Faces Ongoing Probes

The controversy is far from over, said Sunny Cheung, analyst at Washington-based think tank Jamestown Foundation, pointing to Congressional concerns likely to spur further investigations when the new legislature gathers in January, as well as one by California's attorney general. Huang's relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed's Alice Huang (no relation) was no simple romance. Probes show that China was allegedly able to get access to Nvidia's smartest chips via a network of companies related to Megaspeed.

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The open investigations should have been a bar to Huang's reinstatement by a weak board which vacillated throughout this grim scandal. Peel away the brilliance of Huang's transformation of Nvidia from a gaming-chip company into an AI powerhouse, and governance and potential accounting weaknesses are exposed. Nvidia's shoddy structure should give pause to shareholders placing faith in tech and AI masterminds.

A leading adviser to hedge funds said many of these entrepreneurs, including seven newly minted billionaires at Anthropic, are not executives in whom shareholders can have confidence. Anthropic founder and chief executive Dario Amodei constructed his group as a public benefit corporation but that has not stopped him and fellow founders from ensuring they remain in control of more than 50 per cent of the stock and from breaching self-imposed guardrails.

The combination of Huang's priapic disgrace and Anthropic's accelerated arrival on the public markets are a signal that we are at peak AI and data centre investment. Fee-hungry investment banks arranging exotic finance and bringing multi-billion firms to market with inadequate governance have learnt nothing from Enron, the top-of-the-market AOL-Time Warner merger or the great financial crisis.

US Curbs Persist On China Sales

Chinese stocks lagged the powerful global rally, as investors bet Huang's return would do little to ease US curbs on sales of advanced chips to China. The White House-backed reinstatement effectively ties Nvidia more closely to the US national security framework, said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone in Melbourne. This could mean tighter enforcement of export controls through intermediary markets in Southeast Asia. Fund managers I speak to fear we're on the brink of a stock market meltdown.

Here's what they're doing NOW to protect against it. The record of European and British firms crossing the Atlantic in the search of riches is poor with 70 per cent of the deserters trading below initial US listing prices. The London stock market is a good home for companies which make most of their revenue overseas, such as natural resources groups Rio Tinto and Shell and information and AI champion Relx.

Gold-plated public-sector pensions can no longer be justified in an era when average pay for civil servants often outpaces that in the wealth-creating sector.