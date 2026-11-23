Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after he resigned over an extramarital affair and Chinese spy allegations, with US government assurances he poses no national security risk.

Nvidia's board unanimously voted to immediately reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and a member of the board, the company announced Monday. The decision came after Huang resigned earlier this month following an extramarital affair and allegations of inappropriate relationships, including one involving a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia Stock Surges After Reinstatement

The move helped settle nerves across tech and AI stocks. Nvidia stock surged more than 28% at the opening bell, recovering all of its losses after having plummeted around 33% since Huang admitted to the affair in a Nov. 8 letter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 7%, the S&P 500 gained 4.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.9%, or 1,439 points. US chipmakers also climbed.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Board Reversal, Sparking Lawmaker Criticism

Micron rose 20.8%, Qualcomm gained 10.4%, AMD climbed 9.1%, and Broadcom increased 2.9%. The broad rally reflected relief that the leadership crisis at the chipmaking giant had been resolved. The board said it voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings that satisfied directors about his honesty and ability to lead the company.

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Board Cites Honesty and Security Assurances

Directors cited Huang's candor and ability to lead, as well as assurances from top tiers of the US government that he does not pose a national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement. The board said it received input from senior US government officials before making its decision. Based on that input, directors said they are confident Huang's return poses no national security risk.

The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. Nvidia said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted in a Chinese spy operation would continue despite his reinstatement. President Donald Trump, who publicly called for Nvidia to reinstate Huang as recently as Sunday night, praised the move.

Trump Praises Huang Return for Economy

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump said on Truth Social Monday morning. Huang welcomed his return.

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"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in a statement. "I can't wait to get back to work. " Huang had resigned earlier this month following allegations of inappropriate relationships, including one involving a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

His admission of an extramarital affair in a Nov. 8 letter threw the future of his chipmaking giant into turmoil. The stock had plummeted around 33% since that admission before Monday's rebound. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.