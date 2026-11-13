Nvidia stock slide wipes out more than $20B in value for Jensen Huang over 5 days

The declining share price of Nvidia this week has wiped out around $20 billion of the value of ex-CEO Jensen Huang's stock holdings in the company.

Stocks volatile as Nvidia CEO exit rattles AI tradeBusiness expert issues Nvidia warning to CEOs, investors everywhere after Jensen Huang ousterNVIDIA sinks on report company board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen HuangCalifornia billionaire tax fails as some Democrats push for national wealth taxNvidia shares tumble after CEO Jensen Huang resignsshowed Huang reporting beneficial ownership of approximately 811.5 million Nvidia shares, including about 70.1 million shares held directly and hundreds of millions more held through trusts and other entities.of $186.64 on Friday Nov. 6, and with the price trading around $161 during the market session Friday, the value of Huang's holdings has declined by more than $20 billion this week.

The decline represents a reduction in the market value of the shares, rather than realized losses from stock sales. Huang's resignation does not automatically affect his ownership of the shares.announcedPresident Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia's Jensen Huang during the"Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. , on Oct. 8, 2026.

Also read Nvidia's stock dives as chipmaker's board weighs move to oust CEO Jensen Huang

"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he said in a portion of the.

"Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. "Slatestone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari strategist discusses the NVIDIA scandal as former-CEO Jensen Huang is summoned to testify before congress. Polcari says he still likes NVIDIA as a stock, but also looks to Micron.that it was "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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" New York Times reporting has suggested that Huang had a relationship with a Chinese woman suspected of being a spy. Anpublished last week stated, "A memo that circulated among top policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security, according to people briefed on the intelligence.

"on Thursday that the Department of Justice had not arrived at a conclusion regarding whether the woman is a spy.