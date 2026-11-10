Nvidia Stock Plunges as CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia shares drop 9% after CEO Jensen Huang admits an affair with Alice Huang, a woman identified as a Chinese spy who brokered GPU sales despite US export bans.

Nvidia Corporation experienced a severe market collapse on Monday after Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman recently identified by United States intelligence agencies as a Chinese spy. The admission caused the company's stock value to plummet by approximately 9 percent in minutes, erasing roughly £292 billion from its market capitalization. This financial shock momentarily equaled the combined market value of major British banks HSBC and Barclays before shares partially recovered to close down 4 percent. The incident has ignited intense scrutiny over the intersection of personal conduct, national security, and global technology supply chains.

Mechanism of Technology Transfer and Surveillance

Alice Huang pitched an investment deal to Beijing-based investors last year, confidently asserting that she could secure access to Nvidia's coveted graphics processing units (GPUs) without issue. This claim directly challenged the strict export limits imposed by Washington, which are designed to prevent Chinese President Xi Jinping from achieving AI superpower status by 2030. During an investment pitch for a data center project in Singapore, she did not disclose her personal relationship with Jensen Huang, despite being aware of his position at the world's largest AI chip firm. The two share no familial relation, a fact that was obscured during their professional interactions.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

Following the formation of Megaspeed International in 2023, the previously dormant firm rapidly became the largest purchaser of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed's imports exceeded £3.6 billion as it established facilities across the region and rented computing technology to Chinese tech giant Alibaba. Surveillance was initiated against Alice Huang at the end of 2024, leading to her designation as a spy in a US intelligence report earlier this year. The firm appeared to function as an intermediary, legally purchasing chips to build data centers that ultimately served Chinese operations outside the country.

Political Implications and Government Inaction

The timeline of events reveals that Jensen Huang lobbied Donald Trump to relax export laws on advanced semiconductors. When a US delegation visited China last May, Huang was initially excluded from the travel list due to concerns about his influence on the President's policy of lightly regulating artificial intelligence. Despite this, reports from The New York Times indicate that Trump, a close ally of Huang, took no action regarding the intelligence findings. This inaction has raised serious questions about the enforcement of export controls and the integrity of high-level diplomatic engagements.

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Experts warn that this situation represents a significant failure in US-China policy oversight. Theresa Fallon, director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, noted the vulnerability of even intelligent individuals to such honey-traps. Rush Doshi, an assistant security studies professor at Georgetown University, argued that if the US knew of the romantic relationship while the spy operated a company backdooring US compute to China, it warrants a Congressional investigation. The case highlights the complex risks posed by personal relationships in the context of national security and economic espionage.

Market Reaction and Stakeholder Defense

The financial impact on Nvidia was immediate and drastic, though the company moved quickly to stabilize its position. On Sunday, the 63-year-old CEO issued a memo to staff acknowledging his infidelity and apologizing to his wife, Lori Huang, and their children. The company has commissioned an independent probe into the affair while maintaining that Huang will remain as chief executive pending the review. Nvidia stated it prioritizes US national and economic security, asserting that it has no reason to believe national secrets were compromised.

Industry leaders rallied to defend Jensen Huang amidst the controversy. Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, described Huang as irreplaceable for America's AI leadership, suggesting there was likely no malicious intent. SpaceX owner Elon Musk and Wall Street hedge fund manager Bill Ackman echoed these sentiments, characterizing the CEO as a human being who made a mistake but remains an incredible asset to the technology sector. Meanwhile, China denied that Alice Huang was a spy, accusing the United States of engaging in groundless smears and slanders. The investigation continues as the technology industry grapples with the broader implications of this high-profile security breach.