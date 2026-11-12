Nvidia Stock Plunges 7% Amid Jensen Huang Spy Affair Scandal

Nvidia shares dropped 7% to $161.37 as CEO Jensen Huang faces ouster after an affair with a suspected Chinese spy emerged, impacting the AI sector and rival stocks.

Shares of Nvidia plummeted early Thursday as the tech giant faced an unprecedented leadership crisis triggered by reports that CEO Jensen Huang had engaged in an affair with a subordinate who was reportedly a suspected Chinese spy. The stock tumbled 7% to $161.37 before the opening bell, marking a significant decline that reflects deepening investor anxiety over both corporate governance and the stability of the company's strategic direction. This sharp drop comes just weeks after the company reached an all-time high, highlighting the fragility of market confidence in the AI powerhouse.

Stock Market Impact on Nvidia Valuation

Nvidia, which is valued at more than $4 trillion, serves as a critical driver for the broader technology sector and has been a primary force behind the recent surge in the Nasdaq Composite index. The Nasdaq Composite index had raced higher for most of the year largely due to Nvidia's dominance in artificial intelligence hardware, but it has now slumped 7% in the past month as the company's internal turmoil cast a shadow over its future performance. The stock is currently trading 34% below the peak reached just over a month ago, erasing a substantial portion of the gains accumulated during the AI boom. Analysts are now reevaluating the company's valuation models without assuming Jensen Huang will remain at the helm, a scenario that was previously considered impossible by most market observers.

Also read Jensen Huang Apologizes for Affair; Nvidia Stock Falls, Board Investigates Spy Link

Leadership Crisis and CEO Threat

The tenure of Jensen Huang is now under direct threat following a report by The New York Times on Wednesday, which detailed that the CEO had a second affair with an Nvidia executive who reports directly to him. This revelation has intensified calls from financial experts for the board of directors to remove Huang from his position. Dan Ives, a partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co, stated that the situation has become insurmountable and that the company should be valued without Huang as CEO. The board now faces the difficult task of managing a sudden leadership vacuum while maintaining operational continuity in a highly competitive global market for semiconductors.

Competitor Stocks and Market Reaction

As the crisis unfolds at Nvidia, the broader semiconductor market is reacting with mixed signals as competitors attempt to capitalize on the instability. Shares of rival chipmakers such as Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have moved sharply higher as investors look for alternative exposure to the AI hardware sector. However, the turmoil has not benefited all associated entities, as CoreWeave, a data center and cloud computing company, saw its shares slide nearly 9%. Nvidia owns a stake of approximately 13% in CoreWeave, linking the financial fates of the two organizations and demonstrating how internal corporate scandals can ripple through complex ownership structures. The divergence in stock performance underscores the selective nature of current market sentiment toward AI-related assets.

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Geopolitical Risks and Security Concerns

Beyond the immediate financial implications, the affair introduces serious geopolitical risks for the chipmaker, as the woman involved is reported to be a suspected Chinese spy. This detail elevates the incident from a standard corporate governance issue to a potential national security concern, raising questions about data integrity and supply chain safety. The intersection of personal misconduct and espionage allegations creates a unique challenge for the board, which must address both the cultural failure within the executive team and the potential exposure of proprietary technology. Investors are now closely watching for any signs of regulatory scrutiny or government intervention that could further complicate the company's operations in international markets.

Future Outlook and Strategic Implications

The immediate future of Nvidia depends on how swiftly the board can navigate this dual crisis of leadership and security. While the company remains a major driver in the technology sector, the loss of Jensen Huang would represent a significant change in the strategic vision that has guided its aggressive expansion in artificial intelligence. Market participants are awaiting further developments, including potential appointments of interim leadership and revised financial projections. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that can arise in high-growth companies, where the focus on rapid innovation may sometimes overshadow rigorous oversight of executive conduct and security protocols.