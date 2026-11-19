Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress raised fiscal year sales growth forecasts to 75 percent despite new U.S. export controls limiting Chinese access to advanced AI chips and the recent departure of founder Jensen Huang.

Interim Chief Executive Colette Kress of Nvidia raised the company's sales growth forecast for the upcoming fiscal year to 75 percent, signaling strong confidence in demand for artificial intelligence hardware despite intensifying geopolitical tensions. This strategic adjustment was announced just hours after Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive who led the corporation for over three decades, made his first public statement following his scandal-soaked resignation. The leadership transition occurred against a backdrop of new export controls imposed by the United States on the most advanced superintelligence chips, a move designed to restrict Chinese access to American technology.

Financial Projections Exclude China Revenue

Nvidia explicitly stated that its updated projections do not include any demand from the Chinese market, reflecting the company's alignment with new regulations from the U.S. Commerce Department. These rules, announced the day before the earnings call, aim to limit China's access to advanced chips through overseas data centers. Despite these restrictions, Colette Kress highlighted that the company's new Rubin systems generated nearly $20 billion in their first quarter of shipments, demonstrating robust global interest. In contrast, the firm sold only $2.4 billion of licensed Hopper data-center products to China last quarter and has since halted those specific shipments.

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Interim CEO Defends Strong Demand Outlook

Colette Kress argued that demand for Nvidia's technology is running significantly ahead of supply, ensuring strong results regardless of how export rules impact sales to China or third-country buyers serving Chinese demand. She emphasized that the company's current-quarter forecast assumes zero data-center compute revenue from China, yet the firm remains optimistic about its financial trajectory. This stance came as investors initially reacted positively, with futures indicating that shares would rise in the morning and stocks opening up by around three percent on Wednesday.

Jensen Huang Opposed Export Restrictions

Jensen Huang had long been a staunch opponent of strict export controls, constantly pushing to loosen regulations on American chips sold abroad. He frequently argued that continued access to Nvidia's hardware would prevent China from developing its own independent hardware and encourage Chinese AI developers to remain dependent on American technology. His recent public statement, released just hours before the resignation was formalized, noted that customers, employees, and investors were clamoring for his return, a narrative that appeared designed to challenge the new interim leadership under Colette Kress.

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Hidden China Exposure via Global Buyers

Analysts and investors face difficulty determining the true extent of China's reliance on Nvidia due to complex supply chains and reporting methods. A cloud operator outside China can still purchase Nvidia equipment if it expects Chinese customers to rent computing time on that infrastructure, effectively supporting Nvidia's sales without appearing in direct China export data. Nvidia's own filings reveal the limitations of current reporting; until last November, the company assigned sales by billing address, which accounted for about 22 percent of total revenue, though products were often shipped elsewhere.

Historical Parallels and Future Risks

The situation mirrors historical precedents in other industries, such as the early 2000s investment by American banks in Chinese financial institutions. Similar to how Goldman Sachs and other firms learned that China intended to reverse engineer American systems rather than remain dependent on them, the semiconductor industry now faces the risk that Beijing will study Nvidia hardware to develop its own chips. With DeepSeek already collaborating with Huawei to optimize models on Chinese hardware, the window for Nvidia's dominance in the region may be closing faster than Wall Street forecasts assume.

Investor Trust Post-Leadership Transition

Colette Kress and Wall Street analysts remain confident that Nvidia will have more buyers than chips even if its China business is further restricted. However, questions remain regarding how much of the current surge in demand is ultimately rooted in Chinese activity through indirect channels. After the departure of Jensen Huang, Nvidia may find it difficult to ask investors to trust these projections without verification. The company's inability to provide transparent data on end-user locations leaves a significant gap in understanding the true geopolitical risks facing its future growth.